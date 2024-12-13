WFIT Local & State News - December 13, 2024 PM

Brevard’s dangerous holiday road.

A new study says Brevard County has the 10th most dangerous stretch of road in the country from Christmas to New Years. I-95 along the Space Coast had 11 holiday fatalities from 2003 to 2022. That placed Brevard at #10 on the list of most dangerous roads to drive during the Christmas and New Years holidays. I-15 in San Bernardino County California was the worst.

Great white shark pings off Brevard.

A shark weighing over 500 pounds was pinged off the coast of Brevard County on Thursday morning. According to the OCEARCH Shark Tracker, Penny has traveled close to 9,000 miles on her annual migration pattern to the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Thursday morning, Penny was pinged several miles southeast from Cape Canaveral.

Manatee season underway.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging local boaters to be on the lookout for manatees. This is the time of year they head to warmer water sites in Brevard, such as shallow water canals beachside and the power plant discharge in Titusville. When viewing manatees as they congregate at warm-water sites, give them space. Disturbing manatees at these sites can cause them to swim out of protected areas and into potentially life-threatening cold water. Manatees are a protected species and it is illegal to harass, feed, disturb or harm them.

Florida considers a bear hunt.

For the first time in nearly ten years, Florida Fish and Wildlife asked for proposals for a possible bear hunt. Supporters say it could help better manage bear populations in Florida. Opponents call for non-lethal options. A pro-bear group, Bear Warriors United, claim only one Floridian is harmed each year by a bear, but 600 people are attacked by a dog. The only approved bear hunt was held in 2015, but was shut down after two days when the quota was exceeded.

New deal could bring more passengers to Port Canaveral.

Port Canaveral Commissioners have approved a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line that will double the number of NCL voyages departing from the port. Some of that growth is contingent upon the construction of a new cruise terminal. The port estimates it will see 8.9 million passenger movements next year.

Downtown Produce to permanently close.

The Melbourne market, Downtown Produce, will permanently close at the end of this month. The owner, Jill Aker, confirmed to FLORIDA TODAY that the popular market and grocery store on Ellis Road will close its doors on Dec. 31. Downtown Produce started as a wholesale operation in 1982, then expanded, offering the public groceries, fresh prepared foods, and specialty beers and wine.

“Living shoreline” under construction in Titusville.

Huge concrete pyramids were dropped in the Indian River Lagoon this week. It’s part of a $4.2 million shoreline restoration project to combat erosion and protect the area. The structures will form a “living shoreline” near the Max Brewer bridge. The goal is to reduce wave energy, create a better underwater ecosystem, and restore mangroves, seagrass, and oyster beds.

Boat parade and rocket launch.

The Cocoa Village holiday boat parade is scheduled for this evening. Decorated boats will pass Cocoa Riverfront Park starting at 6PM. Then stick around for a rocket launch. A Falcon 9 will place a GPS satellite into orbit for the Space Force. Launch is scheduled for 8:04PM today.

