WFIT Local & State News - December 17, 2024 PM

Randy Fine proposes flag ban.

Republican Randy Fine has filed a bill in the Florida Senate to ban flags promoting gay rights, Palestine, Black Lives Matter, and similar causes. Fine currently represents Brevard County in the Florida Senate. His proposed legislation would prohibit local governments, public schools, and state universities from displaying the flags. A key state senator said Fine is unlikely to get the bill through the Florida Legislature before he steps down to run for the US Congress, suggesting the proposal may be more about campaign talking points than realistic lawmaking. In his news release Monday, Fine said "Supporters of Muslim terror, child mutilators, and groomers have no right to taxpayer sponsorship of their repugnant messages.” Democratic State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith responded he’s “tired of ridiculous bills people like Randy Fine keep filing instead of solving the real problems Floridians are facing.”

Ousted Palm Bay City Manager to receive more than $160,000 in severance.

Former Palm Bay City Manager Suzanne Sherman will be receiving more than $160,000 in severance pay in the wake of her ouster by the City Council. Florida Today obtained the breakdown of the severance package:

Twenty weeks of salary for being let go without cause: $92,000.

Unused vacation: $29,000

Unused sick leave: $30,000.

Administrative leave: $9,000.

Total severance: $160,669.

The Palm Bay City Council has named Scott Morgan interim city manager while they search for Sherman's successor.

Blue Origin confirms launch this year.

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin confirmed Monday that it still expects the premiere launch of their massive New Glenn rocket to come before the end of the year. The debut mission, currently does not have a launch date, however, Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp confirmed the company is waiting for regulatory approval.

SpaceX launched a GPS satellite for the Space Force Monday evening. More launches are tentatively scheduled for today and Wednesday, weather permitting.

Florida citrus growers see steep decline.

Production of oranges in Florida is down 33% this year compared to last season. The US Department of Agriculture says this season’s harvest will be about 12 million boxes of oranges. Growers say some of the blame can be placed on Hurricane Milton.

“It’s never too early to start lobbying.”

State Senator Joe Gruters has advice for arts and cultural organizations in Florida: “It’s never to early too start lobbying.” Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $32 million in funding for the arts last year. The governor said he cut all the arts funding from the state budget because of a concern that a small group of fringe festivals could benefit from the funding. Gruters is telling the boards of arts and cultural organizations they need to start applying pressure now to assure funding in 2025.

Disney Treasure ship sails from Port Canaveral.

Disney Cruises is sailing preview voyages of it’s newest ship, the Treasure, from Port Canaveral. The Disney Wish will continue with 3- and 4-day cruises, while the Treasure will start week-long sailings on December 21st. The two ships are nearly identical in terms of spaces, but the Treasure has more of an adventure theme. Disney plans on adding seven more ships in the next seven years.

