WFIT's Local News Update December 20, 2024 AM

Project Hinson

During a special meeting Wednesday, the Space Florida board of directors shared new details about a secretive $1.8 billion capital improvement initiative, code-named "Project Hinton." While the company behind the project remains undisclosed, the endeavor is expected to significantly boost spaceflight activity on the Space Coast, bringing substantial investment and job creation, according to Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long.

The project is projected to create 600 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 and provide a major economic boost to the region, including local small businesses. The Space Florida board unanimously approved grant negotiations with the Florida Department of Transportation to support the project’s development.

Although the facility's exact location within the Cape Canaveral spaceport has not been revealed, it is expected to play a key role in the future growth of the local space economy.

School board considers expanding year-round pilot program.



This week, the Brevard County School Board discussed the possibility of expanding a year-round school pilot program currently underway at an elementary school in Port St. John. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

Board member Megan Wright said she wants to bring what is called the “modified calendar” to other schools in Port St. John. Wright said she’s in favor of year-round school being a county-wide initiative but wants to take a cautious approach to ensure that everything runs smoothly.



5 injured after lithium fire breaks out at L3Harris Orlando

Five people were injured Thursday morning in Orlando after lithium powder caused a fire to break out at an L3Harris aerospace facility, fire officials announced.

The fire broke out inside Aerojet Rocketdyne, a company that makes military gear such as tactical weapons.

Assistant Orlando Fire Chief Walter Lewis said the response to the fire was large because of its severity. The lithium ignition is toxic and cannot be suppressed using water.

Florida rolls out AI-generated public safety messaging system

The BEACON system uses AI technology to scan the latest text-based information about an emergency, whether that’s a hurricane or mass shooting.

Then it generates up-to-the-minute broadcast content for TV and radio stations in English and Spanish, and sends automatic alerts to residents on the BEACON app.

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie says this cuts down on the time and manpower needed to provide life-saving information during an emergency.

“During Hurricane Helene and Milton's landfall, BEACON was stress-tested extensively to ensure it was ready for a live audience, and over 4,000 messages were successfully input into the system and converted to on-the-air, radio, broadcast messaging.”

The system will soon be available in Haitian Creole.

Albritton Ponders Gun Age Law

Senate President Ben Albritton wants to gather input from law-enforcement officials before locking in his opinion on a proposal to lower the minimum age to buy rifles and other long guns.

Albritton has signaled opposition to another proposal allowing people to openly carry firearms in Florida, saying he is aligned with law-enforcement officials who have opposed the idea.

Albritton told reporters this week he will be equally as cautious on a proposal to repeal a law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns.

“This state is diverse, and if law enforcement says it's not a good thing, I trust that.”



