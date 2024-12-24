WFIT's Local News Update December 24, 2024 AM

FPL Can charge your electric vehicle

Electric vehicles will have more places to charge thanks to Florida Power and Light’s EVolution program.

AAA predicts 107 million travelers in vehicles will be on the road from before Christmas to New Year's, and more than 7.1 million of them are Floridians.

You can find the closest FPL public charging station online or through the FPL EVolution app for both iPhone and Android.

FPL EVolution public fast chargers are billed at a rate of around 36 or 37 cents per kilowatt hour, depending on location.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Florida ranks behind California with 254,900 registered electric vehicles.

The fuss about fluoride

Most of Florida’s tap water is fluoridated, including the City of Cocoa, Palm Bay, Titusville and Melbourne. Rick Glasby reports that most national health organizations recommend fluoridation, but Florida’s top health official does not:



The CDC says fluoride prevents cavities and makes teeth stronger. The American Dental Association says water fluoridation is one of the 10 greatest health achievements of the 20th century. But Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, calls fluoridated water “a health malpractice.” He says there’s a neuro-psychiatric risk, particularly in pregnant women and children. Recently the cities of Tavares and Port St Lucie in Florida voted to remove fluoride from their drinking water.



A federal judge says a trial is needed in manatee death lawsuit

A federal judge has rejected a state attempt to end a lawsuit stemming from manatee deaths in the Indian River Lagoon and said a trial is needed to determine whether the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has violated the Endangered Species Act.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza issued a 17-page order last week siding with arguments by the environmental group Bear Warriors United that wastewater discharges into the Indian River Lagoon have led to the demise of seagrass and, as a result, the deaths of manatees.

But he said he must determine whether an “ongoing violation” of federal law exists.

In its motion for summary judgment, Bear Warriors United said the department “has known for decades that the septic tanks and wastewater plants it authorizes release human nitrogen” that causes such problems as algae blooms in the lagoon.

But the state’s attorneys wrote that Florida has taken steps to reduce discharges into the lagoon and disputed its violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The lawsuit involves part of the Indian River Lagoon from the Melbourne Causeway in Brevard County to southern Volusia County.



Drone Crash at Lake Eola

The Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation after multiple drones fell into a crowd during a Saturday drone show at Lake Eola .

The Orlando Fire Department reported that 7-year-old Alexander Edgerton was injured and sent to the hospital, where he underwent open-heart surgery after being hit in the chest by the drone with such force that it damaged one of his heart valves.

Sky Elements, a Texas-based company that performs events nationwide, organized the drone show.

It is not yet clear what caused the drones to collide. The FAA’s investigation is ongoing.

More: www.flroidatoday.com