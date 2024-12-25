WFIT Local & State News - December 25, 2024 PM

Boy hit by drone still in ICU.

The 7-year-old boy who was hit by a drone during a holiday light show in Orlando is still in the intensive care unit. The boy underwent emergency open heart surgery after the falling drone hit him in the chest. As of Christmas morning, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $28,000 of a $50,000 goal to aid the family.

Are Christmas lights on cars legal?

If you’re driving around this Christmas day with holiday lights attached to your car, you should know it might be illegal. There’s no law explicitly banning Christmas lights on cars, but there are several light restrictions most Christmas lights on a car would violate. It’s illegal in Florida to display light that are similar to law enforcement or emergency vehicles. So that blue, red, green, or amber lights. Violations of the state’s car lighting laws count as a non-moving traffic infraction. Unless a $30 ticket in your stocking sounds like a fun Christmas gift, it’s probably best to leave the holiday lights at home.

Brevard beach renourishment project nearing end.

A major beach renourishment project along Space Coast beaches is restoring sand lost during Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. It’s a part of the Brevard County Shore Protection Project which began in November 2023. When the effort is all done, the dune will be restored and the beach widened 30 more feet to levels seen prior to Nicole in 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of the nearly $50 million replenishment project, which will ultimately rehab some 12 miles of beach from Patrick Space Force Base to Spessard Holland Park in Melbourne Beach. Revenue from a tax paid by tourists is helping paying for the effort. The project took a break from May through October due to sea turtle nesting season but is expected to wrap up in April 2025.

Christmas and Hanukkah coincide.

This year marks the fifth time over the last 114 years Hanukkah has started on the same day as Christmas. It won't happen again until 2035. The last time this happened was 2005. It also occurred in 1910, 1921 and 1959.

Holiday Weather.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next few days. Mostly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 74. Only a 20 percent chance of showers. Friday rain chances increase to 50 percent under partly sunny skies and a high of 76. Temperatures over the weekend will continue in the mid to upper 70’s with a chance of rain.

There’s a high risk of rip currents and rough surf along Space Coast beaches. Entering the water is highly discouraged.

