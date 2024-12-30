WFIT Local & State News - December 30, 2024 PM

FEMA sends over $1 billion to Florida storm victims.

As of mid-December, FEMA shelled out $1.1 billion for Floridians who were victims of hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. It’s about the same amount the agency dispersed across Florida after Ian in 2022. That was the costliest hurricane in state history. FEMA applications for this season’s storms flooded the agency with more than double the number of requests than those following hurricanes Ian and Idalia. Amid a backlog of applications, the agency contended this year with misinformation spreading online. One rumor claimed FEMA was running out of money after spending its funds on migrants. Another, propagated by President-elect Donald Trump, said federal officials had abandoned red states.

Blue Origin receives license to launch.

Blue Origin’s rocket, New Glenn, had been sitting vertical on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral for over a month now. But the wait for a launch may soon be over. The FAA issued a launch license last Friday, and Blue Origin immediately conducted a hotfire test, igniting all seven engines on the launch pad. The heavy-lift rocket has now been moved from the launch pad to have its payload attached in preparation for the debut flight of New Glenn, which may come January 6th. Similar to a Falcon 9, the New Glenn first stage targets a landing on a ship offshore, and is re-used. The launch license is good for five years.

The next SpaceX launch from the Cape is scheduled for after midnight tonight. It’s another Starlink mission. The launch window opens at 12:34AM Tuesday. Weather is 60 percent favorable.

No right to clean water.

An appeals court last week rejected a Titusville voter-approved measure for a “right for clean water.” The judges said it conflicted with state law. 83 percent of Titusville voters supported the clean water measure, but the court sided with the city of Titusville, saying the ballot initiative should not take effect.

Port Canaveral staff receives 3% bonuses.

Port Canaveral employees received a special 3% across-the-board bonus, reflecting the port's strong financial results. The port had operating revenue of $190 million in the 2023-24 budget year and operating profit of $119 million, both which were higher than was initially budgeted.

Fireworks in Florida.

As New Years Eve approaches, some Floridians are stocking up on fireworks. But are they legal? Noisy or projectile fireworks are mostly illegal in Florida. But a 2020 Florida law established three fireworks “holidays” when they are allowed: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July. So if you light off your fireworks from your driveway on those specific three nights, you're fine as far as the state is concerned. But we hear fireworks year round. There’s a loophole in the Florida law: You’re permitted to set off fireworks anytime provided they are used "solely and exclusively in frightening birds from agricultural works and fish hatcheries." That’s why the fireworks store make you sign a waiver affirming that you’re only buying them to scare away crows or something. Note local laws take precedence. If your local government or HOA prohibited fireworks before 2021 (that’s when the state law went into effect) no whiz-bang for you.

