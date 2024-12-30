WFIT's Local News Update December 30, 2024 AM

Brevard County wants your input.

Brevard County Government is looking for your recommendations for improving county efficiency and effectiveness. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The Speak Up Brevard initiative is accepting your input during the month of January. Recommendations from the public are reviewed by County staff and presented to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration. Residents can submit suggestions online at BrevardFL.gov

New Year Brings 10 New Laws

A smattering of new state laws will arrive with the new year, but the highest-profile change — restricting access to social media for children — will not be immediately enforced.

Ten laws passed during the 2024 legislative session will take effect Wednesday.

The social media measure seeks to prevent children under the age of 16 from opening social media accounts on some platforms.

Supporters of the legislation, including Representative Juan Porras, argue that social media companies have created addictive platforms that harm children’s mental health and can lead to sexual predators communicating with minors.

“We have seen such an uprise in social media in the past 10 or so years, and with that a rise in mental illness, suicide and depression. There has to be something that we as Floridians can do to combat that.”

In October, the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice, whose

members include tech giants such as Google and Meta, filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the restrictions.

The bill did not name social-media platforms that would be affected. Still, it included a definition of such platforms, with criteria related to such things as algorithms, “addictive features” and allowing users to view the content or activities of other users.

Among other laws taking effect Wednesday will be a measure to prevent people from harassing or threatening first responders.



New Florida condo law brings hope to some who fear buildings in disrepair

A new law geared toward Florida condo associations will go into effect in the new year. The law requires associations to have enough cash reserves to cover major repairs and do structural surveys every 10 years. This comes as a direct response to the deadly Champlain Towers condo collapse in Surfside in 2021.

Some condo owners welcome the law to address long-needed structural repairs.

Hallandale Beach condo owner Kelli Roiter [keh-LEE ROY-ter] said the state of her building keeps her up at night.

And then I remind myself that, no, no, no, we’re safe. But am I safe? We haven’t repaired the garage. We haven’t passed our 50 recertification. We have a board that removed shoring from our garage that was holding up our building.]

Other owners fear the significant increase in condo fees they’re likely to face. Experts say previous laws allowed condo associations to ignore necessary repairs to save money.

Democratic defection: Hillary Cassel flips parties

Rep. Hillary Cassel of Dania Beach, first elected to the state House in 2022, has switched parties this month, further swelling the legislative Republican supermajority.

Tampa state Rep. Susan Valdés shared the same news earlier this month. Valdés said she'd felt "ignored" by her party.

In her announcement, Cassel said the Democratic Party didn't represent her values.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party criticized the news in a press release.

“Now is not the time to back down and walk away. It’s time for leadership and self-reflection. Floridians put their trust and faith in Representative Hillary Cassel to fight for them, but unfortunately, today, they lost representation in the Florida House. Rep. Cassel’s decision to change parties is deeply disappointing, but we cannot afford to turn our backs on Floridians."

