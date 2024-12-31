WFIT Local & State News - December 31, 2024 PM

Record-breaking rocket launch.

SpaceX’s New Year's Eve rocket launch early this morning broke the record for the number of launches in a year from the Space Coast: 93. That’s a 29% increase over the record set just last year of 72 launches. Officials expect the Cape's cadence to continue speeding up as more launch providers enter the market.

The first launch of 2025 may occur as soon as early Thursday morning. A Falcon 9 is slated to send a geostationary telecommunications satellite to orbit for Space42 from the United Arab Emirate. The launch window opens just after midnight Thursday morning.

Orlando drone mishap cancels shows nationwide.

The fallout from the drone mishap at Orlando’s Eola Park is now being felt nationwide. The FAA has pulled the license of the Texas company, Sky Elements, that put on the Orlando synchronized drone show. Without that license the company is unable to stage more drone spectaculars. Similar shows in New York, South Carolina, and Texas have been cancelled.

Florida Tech plans more student housing.

Florida Tech plans to build a six-story student housing complex, boosting today's scarce campus housing supply by 27%. The 555 bed facility will be located at the northeast corner of Babcock Street and University Boulevard. On Dec. 19, the Melbourne Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for the student housing complex. The majority of apartment-style units will be four-bedroom, two-bathroom suites with full kitchens. There’s also the potential for pedestrian crossover leading over Babcock Street from the second floor of the student housing building. The Florida Department of Transportation would have to issue permitting for the elevated walkway.

Two more panthers killed.

Two more endangered Florida panthers were found dead, just two days apart. Florida Fish and Wildlife reports the first panther was found on December 21st in Highlands county. Then on December 23rd the second was killed by traffic on I-75. With a death toll of 35, this has been the deadliest year for Florida panthers since 2016. Only 120 to 230 are thought to be left in the wild.

FPL wants rate hike.

Florida Power & Light on Monday said it will propose a four-year plan to raise base electric rates. The company said customer growth in Florida is prompting the increase of about 2.5% a year through 2029. The rate hikes must be approved by the Florida Public Service Commission.

State unemployment claims drop.

The number of first-time unemployment claims in Florida dropped in the run-up to the holidays. The US Department of Labor says initial jobless claims fell from about 6,000 to 4,500, week over week. The most recent unemployment rate in Florida was 3.4%.

Florida leads the nation in unneeded back surgeries.

Back surgeries are some of the most common operations in Florida, but also the most risky and often unnecessary. Classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any operation (36%). And in a newly released analysis of Medicare data, Florida ranks the highest in the country for the number of low-value and unnecessary back and spine surgeries performed on seniors. There are alternatives to surgery, including physical therapy, acupuncture, and pain medication.

