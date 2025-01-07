WFIT Local & State News - January 7, 2025 PM

New Glenn will try to fly Friday.

Blue Origin says it is preparing to launch its New Glenn rocket early this Friday morning. The launch window for the inaugural flight of the massive rocket opens at 1AM Friday. Blue Origin says its primary objective is to reach orbit with a prototype payload. They will also try to land the first stage booster on a barge offshore, but acknowledge that goal is ambitious. Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp had tweeted “No one has landed a reusable booster on their first try.”

Biden issues ban on oil, gas drilling off Florida.

President Joe Biden is moving to ban new oil and gas drilling offshore of Florida and in many U.S. coastal waters. It’s a last-minute effort to block possible action by the incoming Trump administration to expand offshore drilling. Trump says Biden’s drilling ban will “be changed on day one” of his administration.

More injured pelicans.

In just the first six days of this year eight more injured pelicans were dropped off at the Florida Wildlife Hospital in Melbourne. Around the same time last year the hospital had a similar surge in injured pelicans. Now an investigation is underway to find out who or what is hurting the birds. Wildlife hospitals across the Southeast are reporting pelicans with similar injuries, usually broken wings. Humans are suspected as the culprits. Megan Stolen at the Florida Wildlife Hospital is gathering evidence to identify the cause of injuries, with suspicions pointing to offshore activities. You are encouraged to report sightings of injured or dead pelicans to aid in the investigation.

100th lagoon project completed.

The Save the Indian River Lagoon has now completed 100 projects to reduce pollution. It’s been 10 years since residents of the five counties bordering the lagoon joined together to save the waterway. On February 1st, 100,000 clams will be released into the IRL to celebrate the 100th restoration project.

In related news, the City of Melbourne wants help in marking drains along its streets. Stickers are being attached to the storm drains, saying Dump No Waste - this Drains to the Lagoon. Volunteers have placed the stickers on more than 2,000 drains in the city, but hundreds more need marking. Contact the City of Melbourne Engineering Department to volunteer.

Moms for Liberty starts new program.

The conservative organization, Moms for Liberty, is starting a new resource that it says will help parents fight a new program in public schools. The resource is called Moms for Liberty U (or M4LU). It will focus on so-called Social and Emotional Learning (or SEL) programs in schools. According to educators, SEL helps students better comprehend their emotions and demonstrate empathy for others.. But Moms for Liberty claims that SEL is invading schools, and parents need to fight back against it. Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovitch says SEL’s educational approach influences children’s emotional and social development, regardless of a parent’s opinion.

Florida lawmakers to consider replacing state bird.

Florida lawmakers may revisit a proposal to replace the mockingbird, the state bird since 1927, with the flamingo. Similar bills in recent years have failed to pass, despite calls for a bird unique to Florida. Five other states also recognize the mockingbird as the state bird. The new proposal, filed by Rep. Jim Mooney, will be considered during the legislative session starting March 4.

