WFIT Local & State News - January 8, 2025 PM

Grand jury finds no evidence of COVID vaccine crimes.

A statewide grand jury empaneled at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis found no criminal activity by the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccinations. DeSantis called for the investigation into any "wrongdoing" including manufacturers spreading false or misleading claims about the efficacy of the vaccines. DeSantis pushed for the grand jury as he prepared to mount his presidential campaign. The governor acknowledged the report Tuesday but said nothing about the lack of evidence of criminal activity. Only about 16% of Florida adults have gotten the latest COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data from Dec. 23.

Indian River Lagoon dolphins suspected of dying from bird flu.

At least three bottlenose dolphins that died in the Indian River Lagoon in the past year have tested positive for bird flu. Federal biologists say results are pending on several other lagoon dolphins that died in the past month. While it's uncertain how the lagoon dolphins caught the virus, the advent of avian influenza in the species has some scientists calling for more long-term monitoring of the virus in the marine mammals and how it might spill over from its hosts to humans. U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows 84 cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influence in birds collected in Brevard County last year.

Merritt Island man cited for Sykes Creek boat parade accident.

A 25-year-old Merritt Island man is facing legal trouble after a crash during the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade left three people injured. Cameron Taylor Michaels has been charged by Florida Fish and Wildlife with reckless operation of a vessel and speeding in a manatee zone. Michaels has entered a plea of not guilty but missed a scheduled court appearance Monday before a Brevard County judge. A review of court records shows multiple land-based traffic-related charges for Michaels as well.

DeSantis hasn’t decided on Rubio successor for U.S. Senate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he has not yet decided on who he will appoint to replace Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate. Trump has tapped Rubio to become his secretary of state. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has been rumored to be on DeSantis’ shortlist of Senate candidates. DeSantis promised to have made a decision shortly after Trump takes office later this month.

Florida leads in lightning.

Florida is No. 1 in the U.S. That's not good news, since Florida retained its title as the state with the most lightning in 2024. The Sunshine State had the most lightning strikes nationwide per square mile. Florida also lead the US in number of fatalities in 2024, with 12 people struck and killed by lightning. Brevard was in the top 10 of Florida counties for lightning flash density.

Are asphalt shingles on the way out?

Florida’s insurance industry may start moving away from asphalt shingles for roofs. The state’s top insurance regulator might start phasing out one of the most popular roofing materials.

According to a report from The Palm Beach Post, the office’s commissioner said that asphalt shingles often do not last as long as manufacturers claim. They have a shorter life expectancy in Florida than in other states because of our heat and humidity.

Experts claim that the best options for Florida roofs are slate, tile, concrete shingles or metal. Metal roofs can last more than 40 years in Florida and clay tile roofs can last for 70 years or more with proper maintenance.

