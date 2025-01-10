WFIT's Local News Update January 10, 2025 AM

Florida school district sued for Anti-trans bias'

Penguin Random House and PEN America criticized the Escambia County School Board for removing Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff from its libraries, calling it a violation of students' right to read and a threat to their education. Escambia County, Florida, has become a focal point for book bans, facing two federal First Amendment lawsuits, including one from PEN America and Penguin Random House.

The book's removal followed a tied 4-4 vote by a district book review committee, leaving the decision to school board appointees, only one of whom voted to retain the book. Author Kyle Lukoff condemned the decision, stating, “None of those reasons should be because a small number of adults, driven by bigoted and ideological agendas, have decided it should be taken away from young people.”

The ongoing litigation has cost local taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, with school officials recently failing to reach a settlement in the lawsuit, despite encouragement from a federal judge.



Drug Deaths Down in Florida

Drug deaths in Florida declined ten percent during 2023, with the state leading the nation in seizures of fentanyl.

According to a new Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, total drug-related deaths, opioid-caused deaths and deaths caused by fentanyl were all down.

Over the year, there were over 700 fewer opioid-related deaths in Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody attributes the decrease to increased law enforcement efforts in the state as well as getting more help to those affected by addiction.

“These are the types of numbers we like to see when we say our efforts are paying off. We think this trend is headed in the right direction.”

Additionally, Moody is reminding Floridians that naloxone, a medication that counteracts fentanyl, is available over the counter at pharmacies in the state.

She says those who may have loved ones struggling with addiction should make sure to have the medication on hand.

400 Acre Prescribed Burn

The St. Johns River Water Management District conducted a 400-acre prescribed burn yesterday at Fort Drum Marsh Conservation Area in Indian River County.

According to the district, carefully planned periodic prescribed burns on district lands enhance the land’s environmental quality and protect from destructive wildfires.

Prescribed fires burn off fuels that naturally build up over time while managing the growth of woody shrubs.

Before conducting a burn, the district ensures weather conditions are conducive for managing the smoke and fire’s effects.

Fire provides benefits such as restoring and maintaining natural communities, reducing the chances of destructive wildfires, perpetuating fire-adapted plants and animals, cycling nutrients, managing tree diseases, and opening scenic vistas.

Matt Gaetz considers running for Governor.

Matt Gaetz, the former US representative, may not be done with politics. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more…

Just weeks after the release of a report on sexual misconduct allegations against him, Gaetz told the Tampa Bay Times he was considering running for Florida Governor. Gaetz claims he knows how to fix Florida’s property insurance crisis. But with the election 22 months away, he said he needs more time to pray about whether to seek Florida’s highest office.

3 rehabbed manatees spotted together in Florida

Three orphan manatees rehabilitated for a year at the Cincinnati Zoo live healthily in Central Florida.

According to a social media post, Florida officials spotted the trio at Blue Spring State Park where they were released in January 2023.

More: www.floridatoday.com