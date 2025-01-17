WFIT State & Local News - January 17, 2025

Brevard school board member discusses adding prayer at meetings.

Brevard's newest school board member is kicking 2025 off with a goal of putting prayer at the start of meetings. John Thomas said adding a voluntary invocation before board meetings would be “a meaningful step toward demonstrating how governance can be conducted with integrity, inclusivity, and respect.” Brevard's school board meetings typically begin with a moment of silence. While not addressing school board meetings, the current policy says that board members cannot include religious invocations, benedictions or formal prayer at a school-sponsored event.

SpaceX claims success with Texas Starship launch.

SpaceX performed another test launch of its massive Starship rocket yesterday afternoon in Texas, with mixed results. The super heavy booster was successfully parallel parked upon return to the launch tower. But the Starship itself flew for only 8 minutes before exploding, providing a spectacular show over the Caribbean. Elon Musk suspects a fuel or oxygen leak caused the failure.

Brightline attendants vote to unionize.

Workers onboard Brightline trains have voted to join the Transport Workers Union of America. They are the largest newly organized group of railroad workers in over 20 years. About 100 attendants provide services to passengers traveling the line from Miami to Orlando. Brightline workers wanted to address several issues, including sick-time policy, disciplining of workers, and work schedules.

Here’s an update on the addition of a Brightline station in Brevard County. The City of Cocoa is re-applying for grants after being turned down late last year. They should be hearing back by early Summer. But Cocoa confirms the Brightline station will be built, with or without grants. Construction may take up to six years to complete.

Number of teachers in Florida improves.

A mid-year count of teacher vacancies in the state shows that there are fewer shortages this January than last. The Florida Education Association says there are more than 3,000 vacancies this year, compared to about 4,000 vacancies at the same time last year in Florida.

Florida profs file lawsuit challenging DEI restrictions.

A group of Florida university professors on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state law that prevents colleges from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The lawsuit alleges that the restrictions violate educators’ and students’ speech rights. It targets the 2023 anti-DEI law and rules passed last year by the state university system’s Board of Governors.

Brevard Women's March to be held Saturday in Melbourne.

A Brevard Women’s March will be held Saturday in Melbourne. The rally will focus on a wide range of issues — from support for abortion rights to opposition to book bans. The event — with the theme "We Won’t Back Down" — is being organized by former Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins. Jenkins is the founder and chair of Educated. We Stand , a national organization that supports school board members who back public education policies and works to safeguard the integrity of public education.

Florida theme parks report injuries.

Nausea, chest pains, and headaches. That’s what visitors to Central Florida’s theme parks reported during October, November and December. Theme parks are required to file reports with the state on guests who are injured on rides and require hospitalization. 14 injuries were reported in the final three months of 2024. The parks included Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld. There were no injuries reported at Legoland.

