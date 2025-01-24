WFIT Local & State News

DeSantis pushes for immigration initiatives.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to prod state legislators into action on immigration, but there's no sign if his pressure campaign is working. DeSantis held a roundtable on Thursday where he spoke about the need for lawmakers to pass bills on immigration and ballot initiatives during the special session he's called for next week. He suggested it would be politically perilous for lawmakers to come to the Capitol and leave without acting. But the governor acknowledged he hasn't heard from legislative leaders who have called the special session “premature."

How cops caught the “pool scammers.”

Legacy Pools had scammed hundreds of homeowners in Brevard and other nearby counties out of millions of dollars. After two years, they were apprehended, almost by luck. A traffic stop in Arizona led officers to notice a warrant out for the arrest of Chad and Kristin Black, owners of Legacy Pools. Now they’re behind bars, waiting for extradition back to the Brevard. Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the Blacks are facing charges for organized fraud – a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. But many of the victims of Legacy Pools will never get their money back. There is a pool of money meant to pay back victims of misconduct by licensed construction workers, but the process can be lengthy.

Another special election in Brevard.

The Florida House seat in central Brevard will become vacant when Debbie Mayfield resigns to run for the Florida Senate. Yesterday, a special election was scheduled for June 10 to fill the House seat. The primary will be held April 1st. If you’d like to run, get 340 valid signatures on a petition and submit it to the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office by February 1. But you should know that four Republicans have already announced they are running for the open seat.

New owner for outdoor party venue in Cocoa Beach.

The outdoor music venue and bar in Cocoa Beach known as Area 142 has been vacant for a year. Now it’s under renovation by new owners. The popular Cocoa Beach food and drink spots 4th Street Fillin Station and The Alibi Kitchen have taken over the business. We should know more about their plans early next month.

US Coast Guard increases presence off Florida.

In the wake of President Trump’s order to curb illegal immigration, the US Coast Guard is increasing its presence off the coast of Florida. Boats, helicopters and planes are being sent to key areas off the Sunshine State. The surge in Coast Guard assets comes after Trump fired the Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan. In the past few years, the agency has interdicted nearly 14,000 Cubans and nearly 10,000 Haitians.

Florida citizen initiatives under fire in Tallahassee.

Florida voters have used the citizens’ initiative process in recent years to usher in medical marijuana, a higher minimum wage and voting rights for those previously convicted of felonies. But their ability to advance future changes that are opposed by state lawmakers could soon be eliminated — if Gov. Ron DeSantis gets his way. DeSantis has called the Republican-controlled Legislature into special session next week on a range of topics, including a proposal that would overhaul the citizens’ initiative process. The Governor wants the Legislature to outlaw third-party signature gathering for constitutional amendments. Those associated with ballot campaigns say banning paid signature gatherers would effectively end citizens’ initiatives in Florida.

