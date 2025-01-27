WFIT Local & State News - January 27, 2025 PM

Florida legislators say “no way” to DeSantis’ proposals.

The Republican-led Florida Legislature delivered a stunning rebuke to Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday. Instead of taking on DeSantis’ proposals, legislators began and then swiftly ended the special session DeSantis had called. They then convened their own special session to pass new illegal immigration restrictions. One of the bills would take immigration enforcement out of DeSantis’ office and place it under Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, a Republican who has had a testy relationship with DeSantis. They also overrode DeSantis’ veto of $57 million for legislative support services, making it the first time the Legislature has overturned a governor’s veto since Republicans took control in the 1990s. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa said “separation of powers matters once again in the state of Florida.”

Fluoride debate moves to Cocoa and Titusville.

Adding fluoride to drinking water as a way to prevent cavities has sparked opposition from some since it was first started in the 1950s. With Melbourne and Palm Bay recently deciding to stop adding fluoride to drinking water, the county's two remaining large utilities — Cocoa and Titusville — could be next. Cocoa, which supplies drinking water to some 300,000 people in Brevard County, adds fluoride to its water. But some want it out. So Cocoa could be next to stop adding the mineral to its drinking water. Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors says he would like to see the fluoridation issue be the focus of special City Council meeting — including the potential to stop adding fluoride to the city's water supply.

Death toll rises from Palm Bay apartment fire.

Two young children died last week in an apartment fire in Palm Bay. Now their mother, who was severely burned, has also died. The fire occurred at Country Gardens apartments last Friday. The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

Port Canaveral was full over the weekend.

It was a full house at Port Canaveral on Saturday. In addition to six cruise ships, six cargo ships, and eight space-related vessels, a gambling ship was docked at the port.

In related news, a report from Space Florida outlined how Port Canaveral can better meet the needs of Brevard’s fleet of ships operated by aerospace companies. The short term recommendation is to create more wharf space where ULA’s ship is docked. A longer term solution would relocate SR 401 to provide more dock space. The study estimated over 1,100 vessel movements per year by 2033.

Planting the flag on Mars.

President Trump made a bold promise minutes after taking the Oath of Office. He pledged that an American flag would be planted on Mars. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, was seen cheering from the sidelines. SpaceX has continuously stated the ambition to launch an uncrewed Starship to Mars in 2026. That’s when the planet will be closest to Earth. But it remains to be seen if they can make this window. The most recent Starship launch resulted in failure.

Meanwhile, NASA seems to be ignoring Trump’s dictate to federal agencies to dismantle their diversity, equity and inclusion programs. NASA is still touting the next Artemis mission as landing the “first woman and first person of color” on the moon.

