WFIT's Local News Update January 27, 2025 AM

Nikki Fried reelected chair of Florida Democratic Party

Nikki Fried was overwhelmingly reelected state chair Saturday. She immediately pledged to continue organizing and mobilizing opposition to the governing Republicans, saying, “We’re just getting started, and we won’t back down.”

The Florida Democratic Party is at historic lows in voter approval and relevancy at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

Fried plans to build a Democratic majority before the 2026 election when the governor, cabinet offices, and a U.S. Senate seat will be on the ballot.

One plan Democrats are considering is to invite no-party-affiliated voters to participate in Democratic primaries – NPAs currently make up 29% of registered voters.

It wasn't immediately clear whether a statutory change would be required, but Fried promised to do it.



Senate, House to Convene Monday

The Legislature will convene at 10:30 a.m. today in a special session called by Governor Ron DeSantis.

But a joint memo released Friday by Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez did not detail how lawmakers will handle a series of issues that DeSantis wants them to address.

The memo, which was sent to lawmakers, noted that the Legislature is “constitutionally required” to convene after DeSantis called the session.

However, legislative leaders have described holding a special session as “premature”, pointing to the regular legislative session that will start March 4th.

DeSantis, in part, wants lawmakers to make changes to help carry out President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“We shouldn’t be waiting months and months. We should act now. This is what the American people have called upon us to do. I look forward to being able to see real significant progress on these issues next week.”

Speaking in Tallahassee Friday, Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo said the issues are too complex to be dealt with in a one-week special session.

“There are a lot of complex ideas and nuances that have to be flushed out. We have to consider the implications, all of which can’t be done on Monday morning with a snap. So, I really don’t know specifically what would be on special session.”

Other issues DeSantis wants lawmakers to take up include making changes in the state ballot initiative process, providing hurricane assistance, and addressing issues that have increased costs for condominium associations and residents.



Florida Aquarium is treating cold-stunned turtles rescued off St. Augustine

The Florida Aquarium took in 18 cold-stunned turtles rescued off the coast of St. Augustine on Jan. 23 and 24, 2025. They're undergoing treatment at the aquarium's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in Apollo Beach.

As a result of last week's winter storm, and as temperatures in the Atlantic plunged into the 50s, the aquarium took in 18 turtles experiencing symptoms similar to frostbite. Cold-stunned turtles typically experience symptoms similar to frostbite, which is life-threatening.

Turtles exposed to cold water for long periods become lethargic, cannot swim, and are prone to hypothermia, malnutrition, and infections.

The turtles that arrived at the aquarium were "extremely debilitated" and had "dangerously low body temperatures," according to the release.



flamingos wow bird festival crowds

Bird festival crowds this past weekend were wowed by flamingos. FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Craig Bailey is a longtime bird lover, and was successful in getting a photo of a pair of flamingos feeding in the Indian River Lagoon on the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

You can see his shot at floridatoday.com