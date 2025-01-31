WFIT's Local News Update January 31, 2025 PM

Kayaker rescued offshore from Port Canaveral by pilot boat captain, and crew of casino ship

a Canaveral Pilots Association harbor pilot rescued a kayaker in distress with the assistance of crew members from the Victory Casino Cruises gambling ship, more than 2 miles offshore from Port Canaveral.

Chris Bean, a pilot boat captain, rescued the kayaker at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to harbor pilot Rich Grimison.

The kayaker had gone into the water after the kayak turned over when it took on water about 2 to 3 miles offshore.

Grimison said that the kayaker was tangled up in fishing gear but was wearing a life jacket and a radio so he was able to call for help.

A rescue boat was deployed by the Victory 1 casino vessel to assist in the rescue, and they were able to recover gear that had been ejected from the boat.

Bean indicated that the rescue was similar to "man overboard" training scenarios practiced by the Pilots Association and that "it was all in a day's work."

DeSantis suggests he will back challengers to GOP lawmakers who spurned him on immigration

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he would support opponents to incumbents in the next primary election. This comes after GOP lawmakers defected from his anti-illegal immigration agenda to side with legislative leaders.

His comments in an X post Thursday morning also made clear he was personally committed to helping his successor get to the governor's office.

Desantis wrote that "The FL Freedom Fund was instrumental in raising huge sums of $ to defeat Amendments 3 and 4 in 2024,” which were the amendments that legalized adult recreational marijuana use and lowered abortion restrictions.

He said this fund would be used to support strong conservative candidates in legislative primaries, and to elect people who will deliver on promises made to voters.

The governor has had three televised "roundtables" this week with supportive law enforcement officials, the latest in Palm Beach County Thursday morning, to decry what he has called the Legislature's "weak" bill, and threaten to veto it on receipt. Lawmakers still hadn't sent it to him as of Thursday morning.

Save Our Indian River Lagoon’s ‘Clams Across the Lagoon’ Celebration Event Set Feb. 1

Brevard County’s Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program hit its 100th pollution cleanup milestone, and will be hosting an event to celebrate.

The SOIRL Program was approved by Brevard County voters in 2016 and uses funds from a half-cent sales tax to reduce and remove pollution from the Indian River Lagoon estuary. They also focus on restoring natural habitats that further clean the water.

SOIRL projects improve wastewater treatment plants, fix leaking sewer lines, remove or upgrade septic systems, treat stormwater, remove muck from the lagoon, reduce residential pollution, restore oysters, clams, seagrass, and plant shoreline buffers.

This celebration of the SOIRL 100th pollution cleanup event will take place on February 1, from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Sand Point Park, Titusville. The event will feature a clam release at 10:30 a.m., speaker program beginning at noon, information tables and food trucks.

Popular restaurant shutting its doors in Melbourne

Alligator Reef Club in downtown Melbourne, a popular restaurant with a Key West vibe will be closing its doors. The restaurant owners said they've sold their downtown property to a restaurant group.

The owners of the restaurant said it was bittersweet when they announced they would be closing the restaurant on social media.

The restaurant will remain open until February 5, and all patrons are invited to a special celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on February 1, including live music with food and drink specials.