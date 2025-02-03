WFIT's Local News Update February 3, 2025 PM

Lockheed Martin to add up 300 jobs in Titusville after winning Navy missile contract

Lockheed Martin Corporation plans to add up to 300 jobs in Titusville after winning a major Navy contract. The contract includes components for next-generation, submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

The average annual wage for the new jobs will be $89,000.

Lockheed Martin will also be building a $140 million advanced manufacturing facility in Titusville for the project, continuing its expansion in the area.

According to the company, The facility is expected to be ready for operations in 2027 to meet the Navy's production needs and support the service for the next 60 years.

The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast said Lockheed's collaboration with the Navy means that the Navy will add up to 100 naval personnel locally.

The commission’s president and CEO Lynda Weatherman called Lockheed Martin's expansion in Titusville "yet another important win."

DeSantis Administration seeks more money for prison deployment

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is asking lawmakers to transfer more than $8 million to pay for the continued deployment of Florida National Guard members at state prisons.

National Guard members have helped at prisons for more than two years, as the correctional system struggles with high job-vacancy rates and an increase in the number of inmates.

The Department of Corrections submitted a request for the $8.2 million to the Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which is made up of House and Senate members and can make mid-year budget decisions.

The money would carry the deployment through the rest of this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Congrats! Third grade teacher Laura Negi wins Brevard Teacher of the Year Award

Laura Negi accepted Brevard's 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year Award at an awards ceremony on Thursday. Negi teaches third grade at Sabal Elementary, the school she attended growing up.

She said that Brevard County schools set her up for the future, and receiving this award is an honor that she does not take lightly. She said she wants to continue advocating for teachers, and being an example of what Brevard County Schools represents.

Sabal Elementary Principal Paige Trosset praised Negi's ability to connect with students and the fact that 100% of her students saw learning gains or demonstrated proficiency or higher last year.

Negi credited her time serving in the Peace Corps, where she taught English as a second language in Mongolia, as helping prepare her for the classroom.

It's that care, she believes, that helps her be an excellent educator.

Every year, the Teacher of the Year award is bestowed on educators around Florida. These teachers then go on to represent their districts at the state level to be considered for the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education, which allows the winner to act as a representative and spokesperson for educators throughout the state.

Second Harvest opens a large warehouse in Melbourne

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is opening a large warehouse in Melbourne. This location will bring help closer to the people and families who live on the Space Coast.

This location will allow local food pantries to stock up more often and with better supplies.

There are over 80 partner agencies in Brevard County that work with Second Harvest, and with the unsteady economy, food pantries are getting busier. The new warehouse in Melbourne will increase the capacity to store perishable goods and groceries by 50%.

According to Second Harvest, Brevard County has seen a recent jump in demand for food. Their organization delivered over 8 million meals to people across Brevard County in 2024.