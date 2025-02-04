WFIT's Local and State News Update February 4, 2025 AM

Record number of young manatees died in Florida in 2024

Florida's youngest manatees died in record numbers last year. There are two potential causes, it could be lingering malnutrition, or it could be a sign that manatee reproduction is recovering after years of fewer births.

A record 154 young Florida manatees died before reaching one year of age in 2024, including more than half of the 100 manatees that died in Brevard County, according to state statistics.

State biologists have been uncertain why so many young manatees are dying. That's also obscured by how many aren't even examined — 179 last year — because they're too decomposed, not recovered or for other reasons.

Last year's jump in deaths could likely be the fallout of malnutrition due to the loss of seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon. Biologists had warned of long-lasting health effects of malnutrition on the next generation of manatees.

Brevard had by far the most deaths in 2024, although that's not unusual because of the lagoon's vast expanse of manatee seagrass habitat. But chronic algal blooms over the past 15 years have killed off most of that seagrass.

Florida Gov. DeSantis releases proposed state budget for 2025-26, includes more tax cuts

Amid a battle with Florida lawmakers over immigration policy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly released his proposed $115.6 billion state budget for 2025-26 online late Sunday.

The blueprint for spending, nicknamed the " Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget ," is $3 billion lower than the current year budget, according to its website.

The highlights include new tax relief, including a summer tax holiday from Memorial Day to July 4 for ammunition and firearms and a week-long tax holiday that will offer a tax break on certain specialized tools and equipment used by skilled workers.

As he hinted in comments last week, DeSantis also proposes steep raises for police and firefighters: 20% for entry-level sworn law enforcement officers, 25% for veteran sworn law enforcement officers and 25% for state firefighters.

Family: Missing Satellite Beach teen found safe in Melbourne home

A 13-year-old who went missing in Satellite Beach nearly a week ago was found safe late Sunday at a Melbourne home belonging to a friend’s grandmother.

Melbourne and Satellite Beach police, with help from family members, were able to track the teen to a home in the Quail Ridge subdivision off of Croton Road. Satellite Beach police reported the teen's connection to a boy from her school, leading family members and others to focus on several homes in the area. The teen went missing Jan. 29.

Family of the teen, whose face was on posters across Brevard County, offered a $20,000 reward, and posted updates to social media.

The teen was reported missing by her family after last being seen walking behind the Satellite Cinema in Satellite Beach. An investigation is ongoing.

County seeks $130 million from Space Florida for improvements to Sykes Creek wastewater plant

Last week, Brevard Commissioners agreed to ask Space Florida to pay for $130 million in upgrades to a Merritt Island water treatment plant to help handle increased demand from the commercial space industry.

Space Florida is pursuing a significant expansion of wastewater treatment capacity at the Merritt Island Sykes Creek treatment plant, requesting that the county increase the plant's capacity to handle an additional 300,000 gallons per day by 2027.

On Tuesday, the Board unanimously moved forward with a deal that would see Space Florida contribute $130 million to the upgrades, though that is still subject to negotiation with Space Florida.