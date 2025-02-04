WFIT's Local and State News Update February 4, 2025 PM

Backstreet Boys' Howie D developing Cape Canaveral hotel with rooftop bar

Howie D of the Backstreet Boys is a key member of the development team building a hotel on Astronaut Boulevard, just a bit more than ½ mile from Cruise Terminal 1 in Cape Canaveral.

An Indian Harbour Beach resident and food aficionado — who has dined at venues around the world while touring with the best-selling boy band in pop music history — Howie D said he wanted to create a new experience for Space Coast residents and hotel guests alike.

Howie D said Brevard is such a great family place, and the only thing he felt was lacking in the area was restaurant options.

He said he thinks the hotel and rooftop bar is going to be a focal point in the area, with lots of traffic from people coming to see the rocket launches and cruise ships.

The 150-room Hyatt Place Cape Canaveral and Altitude360 Sky Bar & Observation Deck will open to the public Feb. 20, with hotel reservations kicking off March 1. A grand opening ceremony is in the works for mid-May, according to Howie’s brother, John Dorough.

'Let me show you': Brevard students practice hands-on learning at new Burrell College campus

Brevard County's first medical school is marking the culmination of its first year with 108 students, high-tech labs and big plans for the future.

At a recent gala, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated its official opening, bringing together about 200 healthcare , business and community leaders at their new campus at Florida Tech .

While the school began operations at the start of this school year, it was the first opportunity for members of the community to tour the facilities and hear from students and faculty about the program.

John Hummer, president of Burrell College, said the program is progressing wonderfully so far at its new location.

The school has prioritized high-tech labs, including two high-fidelity mannequin simulators that help students practice working with patients and troubleshooting real-world medical emergencies.

The school has attracted both in- and out-of-state students, with 108 students making up the inaugural class and more already registering for next year.

Record number of young manatees died in Florida in 2024

Florida's youngest manatees died in record numbers last year. There are two potential causes, it could be lingering malnutrition, or it could be a sign that manatee reproduction is recovering after years of fewer births.

A record 154 young Florida manatees died before reaching one year of age in 2024, including more than half of the 100 manatees that died in Brevard County, according to state statistics.

State biologists have been uncertain why so many young manatees are dying. That's also obscured by how many aren't even examined — 179 last year — because they're too decomposed, not recovered or for other reasons.

Last year's jump in deaths could likely be the fallout of malnutrition due to the loss of seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon. Biologists had warned of long-lasting health effects of malnutrition on the next generation of manatees.

Brevard had by far the most deaths in 2024, although that's not unusual because of the lagoon's vast expanse of manatee seagrass habitat. But chronic algal blooms over the past 15 years have killed off most of that seagrass.

Unemployment claims in Florida declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Florida dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 5,530 in the week ending January 25, down from 6,778 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 207,000 last week, down 16,000 claims from the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.