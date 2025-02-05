WFIT's Local News Update February 5, 2025 PM

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Unveils New State-of-the-Art K-9 Junny Animal Medical Center in Melbourne

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for the new K-9 Junny Animal Medical Center, located next to the Animal Care Center in Melbourne.

Once completed, the “K-9 Junny Animal Surgery Center” will house the latest in surgery and medical technology for dogs and cats that are in the care of the Animal Care Center.

Currently, the veterinary staff at the Brevard County Animal Care Center conducts thousands of surgeries each year in a small surgery room that is less than 500 square feet.

The new facility not only significantly expands the surgery area but also brings in the latest in technology including radiology, ultrasound, and lab facilities. The “K-9 Junny Animal Surgery Center” was designed by Dr. Sarah Boyd the Director of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Services Director Joe Hellebrand, the Veterinary team, Erik Costin of W&J Construction, and Travis Kerr of J. Travis Kerr Architecture.

More immigrants are being arrested or detained by ICE in Florida this week. Here’s where

Over the past two weeks, officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been intensifying their search for undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes. This comes after President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

ICE has been working with Homeland Security Investigations, Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement. Rumors of ICE raids have immigrant communities on high alert, even those who are here legally.

Protests and demonstrations against the immigration crackdown were held across the state and at the Capitol over the weekend and Monday, part of a nationwide effort called called “A Day Without Immigrants” that saw Hispanic-owned restaurants and business shutter for 24 hours.

Trump issued executive orders authorizing the expansion of “expedited removal,” which allows the U.S. to deport someone without a hearing and revoking a ban on ICE arrests in sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and churches.

Moon River Cafe - A local inspiration from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

A new European-inspired cafe is coming to downtown Melbourne. Moon River Cafe will feature local art, live performances, and community events.

The owner of Moon River, Kate Broderick had severe health complications from COVID-19, and she promised herself that if she recovered, she would open her own cafe. Now that dream is becoming a reality.

In addition to the creativity from locals, Moon River Cafe has been inspired from a broader perspective of European architecture and dishes. For a few years, Broderick lived in Europe and grew to love the cafe cultures and atmospheres.

Though there isn’t a set-date as to when Moon River will be opening, Broderick has already been partnering with nonprofits and organizations to get diverse performers to have a full representation of the climate she wants her cafe to encapsulate.

'Let me show you': Brevard students practice hands-on learning at new Burrell College campus

Brevard County's first medical school is marking the culmination of its first year with 108 students, high-tech labs and big plans for the future.

At a recent gala, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated its official opening, bringing together about 200 healthcare , business and community leaders at their new campus at Florida Tech .

While the school began operations at the start of this school year, it was the first opportunity for members of the community to tour the facilities and hear from students and faculty about the program.

The school has prioritized high-tech labs, including two high-fidelity mannequin simulators that help students practice working with patients and troubleshooting real-world medical emergencies.

The school has attracted both in- and out-of-state students, with 108 students making up the inaugural class and more already registering for next year.