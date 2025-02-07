WFIT's Local News Update February 7, 2025 AM

Rockledge company ETA Space working to revolutionize how spacecraft are powered

A Rockledge company has taken a big step forward in its ambitious plan to test the use of cryogenic propellant to power spacecraft and, someday, help refuel spacecraft in orbit.

Cryogenic propellant is hard to store but ETA Space believes they have a solution. Last week, the company gathered to watch the rollout of their payload, called LoxSat, at the start of its journey toward a 2026 launch from Rocket Lab's New Zealand launch pad.

Back in 2020, ETA Space had been awarded a total of $27 million by NASA as part of their lunar contracts seeking emerging space technologies. ETA Space was founded by three former NASA employees.

LoxSat has undergone testing at Kennedy Space Center, and in the coming months will be handed off to Rocket Lab to be integrated into their Photon spacecraft. Launch is anticipated for January of 2026 from New Zealand.

The goal of ETA Space's LoxSat is to test out a solution to problems seen with cryogenic propellant.

Oasis Shaved Ice in Cocoa Beach, famous for a Harry Potter Butterbeer drink, to close

A Cocoa Beach establishment that has been serving shaved ice for more than 18 years, including its own take on Harry Potter's famed Butterbeer, may be closing for good, its owner said.

Oasis Shaved Ice owner Vicki Tyner said the building was recently sold and the new owners said her lease would not be renewed. The news came as Tyner faced an unexpected health emergency that has left her uncertain about what's next.

Oasis has been closed since January 18. Tyner said she doesn't have an official date to move yet and is still hoping for a last chance to say goodbye to her customers.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support — from offers of a new location to purchasing the business, to moving help — Tyner said she needs to focus on her health and recovery before she can consider next steps for Oasis Shaved Ice.

Gov. DeSantis names top state health care official Jason Weida as new chief of staff

Jason Weida, who has led the state Agency for Health Care Administration during the past two years, will serve as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next chief of staff.

Weida will succeed James Uthmeier, who is leaving the chief of staff position to become the state's attorney general .

Uthmeier announced Weida’s selection in a memo addressed to “Team DeSantis.” The memo did not say when the change will take effect.

Weida, an attorney, became secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in 2023 after serving as the agency’s chief of staff.

Weida's departure from the agency means yet another high-level vacancy the governor will have to fill.

Last month, DeSantis said Uthmeier will replace former Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was appointed by DeSantis to replace former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. John Guard has been serving as acting attorney general.

Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin stars in Verizon commercial. How to see the Brevard resident

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who lives in Satellite Beach, is staring in a new Verizon commercial. It recently premiered online and was seen by a television audience for the first time during the 67th Grammy Awards telecast this past Sunday.

Leslie Berland, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Verizon used words like legend and icon to describe Aldrin and said he was a “dream person” to be part of the commercial.

Berland said What Aldrin did in his career and over time, and what he's now doing with Verizon in this ad, was very fun and really bold.

Actor Paul Marcarelli said working with Aldrin was "awe-inspiring,” and that he was starstruck.