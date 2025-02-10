WFIT's Local News Update February 10, 2025 AM

Man struck, killed by Brightline train while walking on tracks in Cocoa

A man walking along the train tracks in Cocoa late Saturday was killed after being struck by an oncoming Brightline train, according to police.

The deadly collision happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Cocoa Boulevard, also known as U.S. 1. The southbound passenger train collided with the unidentified man, making it the third fatal incident involving Brightline since Jan. 1.

Witnesses told officers that the man — whose name was not released but was believed to live in the area — was seen walking along tracks shortly before the train attempted to pass through. It was not immediately known how fast the southbound train was moving at the moment of impact.

The train was allowed to continue on its route shortly after the investigation began. The man’s body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office in Rockledge.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral on Super Bowl weekend

Brevard County had more to watch than the Super Bowl this weekend, as Saturday afternoon SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 on a Starlink mission.

Originally set to liftoff on Friday , the launch had already been delayed 24-hours. After another slight delay of less than an hour , the Falcon 9 finally lifted off at 2:18 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40.

The rocket delivered the latest batch of 21 Starlink internet satellites, 13 of which included direct-to-cell capabilities.

It was the 17th flight for the first-stage booster, and approximately eight and a half minutes post-launch, it landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship, which was waiting out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport to open of rooftop bar and grill with runway view

Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport said the Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill, offering food and drinks with an up-close view of the runways, is set to open its doors today.

Built in 2023, Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport "fly-in hotel" is located west of the Melbourne Orlando International Airport's passenger terminal, along the airport perimeter fencing at 747 Terminal Pkwy., in Melbourne.

The rooftop bar has been in the works since the hotel opened and hotel officials say they are ready to show that it's been worth the wait.

The covered outdoor terrace features plenty of couches, tables and a fire pit. The high glass railings provide unobstructed views of the airport's takeoff and landing runway.

Designed with an aviation-inspired aesthetic — featuring sleek lines, industrial lights, metal beams and a vibrant white stone bar — the space offers a unique and modern atmosphere. The setting is inviting for dinner dates, corporate happy hours, celebrations and even space launches.

Hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

DEOMI continues military equal-opportunity training in wake of Trump DEI executive order

After conducting internal reviews, the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute at Patrick Space Force Base is continuing its training programs in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive orders that canceled military education courses focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The program was established in 1971 as the Defense Race Relations Institute in the wake of the civil rights movement. The institute serves as the Department of Defense's center for occupational training and research in Equal Employment Opportunity and Military Equal Opportunity laws, which deal with unlawful discrimination and harassment.

DEOMI has graduated tens of thousands of students from bases and units around the world, and they return to their units as advisers and trainers.