WFIT's Local News Update February 10, 2025 PM

'Florida's got a great shot': Push begins to bring NASA headquarters to Space Coast

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos wants to move NASA headquarters out of its underutilized, leased building in Washington, D.C. — and he hopes to help convince President Donald Trump to bring it to Florida's Kennedy Space Center instead of potential contending states like Alabama and Texas.

The week after Trump won the November election, NASA issued a press release saying it seeks options for a future headquarters building. The lease at Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters expires in August 2028.

This building in the nation's capital was only about 15% occupied during 2023 amid the post-pandemic work environment, according to a Public Buildings Reform Board interim report to Congress.

In its Nov. 14 press release, NASA officials said they were searching for a new headquarters with about 375,000 to 525,000 square feet of office space in Washington or the immediate surrounding area.

Cocoa Beach hospital hit with 'swatting call' that prompted temporary lockdown

COCOA BEACH — Health First's Cape Canaveral Hospital was placed on temporary lockdown Saturday night, drawing a heavy police presence to the facility after what officials later determined was a swatting call.

A "swatting call" is a hoax call to authorities about a serious emergency. The call was made after 7 p.m., prompting multiple Cocoa Beach Police patrol officers to search the hospital for any potential threats as a precaution.

No evacuations took place. Residents were asked to avoid the area during the police activity. Investigators later determined that the incident was a result of someone making a swatting call.

Lance Skelly, a Health First spokesperson, said the response from law enforcement and their security team was swift, resulting in the lockdown.

The all-clear was issued about 8:50 p.m. An investigation into who made the call is ongoing.

Canaveral National Seashore, 'Place of Canes,' turns 50, as SpaceX, others eye more rockets

Canaveral National Seashore, Florida’s longest stretch of undeveloped beach, celebrates 50 years of conservation as private space launches increase.

Established by President Gerald Ford, the park faces growing threats from rising sea levels, invasive species, and expanding rocket operations near its borders.

SpaceX and other private companies plan a record-breaking 156 launches this year, sparking concerns over environmental impacts, habitat loss, and restricted public access.

Conservationists fear reduced oversight under a second Trump administration, with expedited approvals for billion-dollar projects. Studies show launches affect vegetation, while rising seas threaten wildlife like sea turtles.

Despite challenges, conservationists want to preserve the seashore’s natural beauty against the pressures of the booming space industry.

DEOMI continues military equal-opportunity training in wake of Trump DEI executive order

After conducting internal reviews, the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute at Patrick Space Force Base is continuing its training programs in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive orders that canceled military education courses focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The program was established in 1971 as the Defense Race Relations Institute in the wake of the civil rights movement. The institute serves as the Department of Defense's center for occupational training and research in Equal Employment Opportunity and Military Equal Opportunity laws, which deal with unlawful discrimination and harassment.

DEOMI has graduated tens of thousands of students from bases and units around the world, and they return to their units as advisers and trainers.

