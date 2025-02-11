WFIT's Local News Update February 11, 2025 AM

What we know: Boeing expects more Florida layoffs, NASA's SLS future remains unknown

Boeing informed its employees working on NASA's Artemis program that it was preparing for as many as 400 layoffs connected to the giant rocket under development. The reason for the potential layoffs is the possible shakeups to the country's return-to-the-moon initiative .

Employees working on NASA's Space Launch System rocket received the warning just days ago. Around 400 employees will receive a 60-day layoff notice, as required by the WARN Act .

Boeing said in order to align with revisions to the Artemis program and cost expectations, they informed their Space Launch Systems team of the potential for approximately 400 fewer positions by April of this year.

Boeing has employees working on the SLS program in both Alabama and here in Brevard County − most notably on the SLS rocket being stacked inside NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building.

From campus to cosmos: send your science experiment up to space

Florida Tech is opening up the opportunity for its students to get involved in the space program.

The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) gives students the opportunity to send a science experiment to space, where the experiment will be conducted by an astronaut on the International Space Station.

According to Florida Tech Provost John Kiss, the Spaceflight Experiments Program aligns perfectly with Florida Tech’s mission to advance academic and research excellence.

This year is the first time that Florida Tech is participating in the program— Mission 20 of the SSEP— even though the program has been around for two decades.

'Florida's got a great shot': Push begins to bring NASA headquarters to Space Coast

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos wants to move NASA headquarters out of its underutilized, leased building in Washington, D.C. — and he hopes to help convince President Donald Trump to bring it to Florida's Kennedy Space Center instead of potential contending states like Alabama and Texas.

The week after Trump won the November election , NASA issued a press release saying it seeks options for a future headquarters building. The lease at Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters expires in August 2028.

This building in the nation's capital was only about 15% occupied during 2023 amid the post-pandemic work environment, according to a Public Buildings Reform Board interim report to Congress.

In its Nov. 14 press release, NASA officials said they were searching for a new headquarters with about 375,000 to 525,000 square feet of office space in Washington or the immediate surrounding area.

Brevard Zoo is 1 of 20 nominated for best in the U.S.

The Brevard Zoo is one of 20 nationally to be nominated for the best in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

This marks the sixth year in a row that the zoo has been nominated, and it placed sixth last year.

USA Today said a panel of travel experts worked with its 10Best’s editorial team to select the nominees for each category, and the top 10 winners will be determined by popular vote.

Brevard Zoo's membership program has also been nominated as one of the 10Best.

Zoo fans can vote to support their favorite among the nominees every day through March 6. Support can be cast online for Best Zoo and for Best Zoo Membership . Winners in each category will be announced on March 19.

Among the reasons that Brevard Zoo was nominated are its more than 800 animals and adventurous experiences like a walk through the canopy above South American jungle habitats, a kayak ride through an Africa-like savanna or a restored Florida wetland.