WFIT's Local News Update February 12, 2025 AM

What's in the bill? DeSantis, Legislature compromise on Florida immigration legislation

The Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have come up with a compromise on an immigration bill . And while much of it is still the same, there are a few big changes.

It's the second time the legislature has tried to meet DeSantis in the middle. Both say their version of an immigration agenda is delivering on President Donald Trump's promises of "mass deportation" of millions of immigrants, among other things, but there were pretty big differences in what they wanted.

The new bill ( SB 2C/HB 1C ) creates a State Board of Immigration Enforcement that still includes the agriculture commissioner but also includes the governor, attorney general and chief financial officer as decision-making partners. All decisions must be approved unanimously.

One part of the TRUMP Act was pulled out entirely and separated into its own bill. Its inclusion in the original measure may be why some Republican senators didn't vote for it.

That bill (SB 4C/HB 3C) would make the death penalty mandatory for an immigrant who entered the country illegally if they are convicted of a capital offense.

Trifecta of conditions wraps Brevard in fog

Brevard County has been blanketed in heavy fog recently, and many are asking why the hazy conditions are sticking around so long and what’s causing them.

The National Weather Service has issued several advisories this month, including Monday, to alert residents about the dense fog.

Despite some social media postings, weather experts said the fog is not a bacterial attack and it is not harmful.

A trifecta of weather conditions has made for favorable fog conditions, according to Megan Tollefsen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

She said high pressure, lighter winds and just enough moisture creates the pattern for fog development.

Titusville man, 25, fatally shot by police

Titusville residents held a demonstration Sunday afternoon outside the Titusville Police Department to protest the death of Tri-Marea Charles who was shot by police. About 60 people held signs and called for transparency and justice in the shooting.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. Friday in Titusville. Police said they were responding to the area to investigate an unspecified suspicious incident, possibly a house party. At some point officers came into contact with Charles, of Titusville, and fired multiple rounds that left him mortally wounded.

He was transported to Parrish Hospital where doctors later declared him dead.

Police said Charles was armed with a gun but did not say whether Charles fired any shots, displayed his weapon at any point or had it with him legally. It was not known how many times Charles was shot in the incident. The unidentified officers were placed on administrative leave as is typical in such cases, according to Titusville Police Chief John Lau.

The shooting is the first use of deadly force in Brevard County this year.

SpaceX rocket launches Tuesday on 14th mission thus far this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 40 on Tuesday afternoon, marking the 14th orbital rocket launch of the year from Florida's Space Coast.

The Starlink mission took flight at 1:53 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 21 broadband satellites up into low-Earth orbit. Thirteen satellites boasted direct-to-cell communications capabilities.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster descended and settled down for landing on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tuesday's afternoon mission marked the Falcon 9 first-stage booster’s 18th flight, SpaceX reported.