WFIT's Local News Update February 12, 2025 PM

Bill to protect state parks from development clears first hurdle in Florida Legislature

A multitude of conservation groups stood with state Sen. Gayle Harrell as she introduced a bill to protect Florida’s award-winning state parks from development such as golf courses, tennis courts and luxury lodges.

The Senate's Environment and Natural Resources Committee cleared the measure with a unanimous vote; the bill has two more committees to clear before it can be introduced on the Senate floor.

Harrell told fellow lawmakers that the measure will preserve state parks for what they were originally intended for and “clearly defines conservation-based public outdoor recreational uses.”

State Rep. John Snyder, a republican from Stuart has filed an identical bill ( HB 209 ) in the House. There, it's been assigned to the Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee and State Affairs Committee; it's not yet been heard in either.

The legislation sets mandates for Department of Environmental Protection management of 175 state parks, creating a straitjacket for park management in which the department is able only to promote traditional recreational activities and amenities, which it defines.

It also requires input from local advisory groups and written management plans every ten years. At least two public hearings will be held while the management plan is developed.

Cocoa makes another try at landing $47 million federal grant for Brightline station

The city of Cocoa is making a new pitch for a federal grant that would help pay for construction of a nearly $81 million Brightline passenger train station in the city.

Cocoa and the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization are seeking a $47.21 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration for the project, after being rejected for a similar-sized federal grant last fall.

Brightline currently runs 16 trains a day in each direction on the 235-mile route between Orlando International Airport and Miami, but does not a have a stop in Brevard County.

If the federal grant is approved, it would clear the way for a Cocoa station to be built off Clearlake Road, just south of State Road 528, on a 90-acre undeveloped site, some of which is owned by Brightline and some by the city.

SpaceX rocket launches Tuesday on 14th mission thus far this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 40 on Tuesday afternoon, marking the 14th orbital rocket launch of the year from Florida's Space Coast.

The Starlink mission took flight at 1:53 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 21 broadband satellites up into low-Earth orbit. Thirteen satellites boasted direct-to-cell communications capabilities.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster descended and settled down for landing on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tuesday's afternoon mission marked the Falcon 9 first-stage booster’s 18th flight, SpaceX reported.

What's in the bill? DeSantis, Legislature compromise on Florida immigration legislation

The Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have come up with a compromise on an immigration bill . And while much of it is still the same, there are a few big changes.

It's the second time the legislature has tried to meet DeSantis in the middle. Both say their version of an immigration agenda is delivering on President Donald Trump's promises of "mass deportation" of millions of immigrants, among other things, but there were pretty big differences in what they wanted.

The new bill ( SB 2C/HB 1C ) creates a State Board of Immigration Enforcement that includes the agriculture commissioner, governor, attorney general and chief financial officer as decision-making partners. All decisions must be approved unanimously.