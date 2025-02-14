WFIT's Local News Update February 14, 2025 PM

Mayfield put on Senate ballot in unanimous Florida Supreme Court ruling

The Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling putting Florida Rep. Debbie Mayfield on the ballot for a special election to fill a soon-to-be-vacant seat in the Florida Senate .

The ruling overturns a decision by the Florida Department of State's Division of Election . That state elections agency last week said Mayfield was not eligible to run for the Senate District 19 seat in Central and South Brevard County because of Florida's term limit rules.

Mayfield, R-Indialantic, had served for eight years in the Senate, representing District 19, from 2016 through 2024, before leaving the Senate because of term limits to run for and win a seat on the House of Representatives in November.

However, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Thursday that Mayfield's gap in tenure from serving in the Senate from November to now allows her to run for the Senate seat in a special election.

Blue Origin announces 10% staffing reduction

Just four weeks after the successful maiden launch of the heavy-lift New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Blue Origin will slash its workforce by about 10% by eliminating engineering, research and development, and management jobs.

CEO Dave Limp outlined the cutbacks in a Thursday morning email to employees, who were later notified of their job status via emails. Reuters reported Blue Origin employs nearly 14,000 workers.

It remains unclear how many workers will be affected in Brevard County. Blue Origin continues construction expansion at its massive manufacturing campus on north Merritt Island, just outside NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Last month, officials hailed the historic Jan. 16 nighttime orbital liftoff of Blue Origin’s 321-foot-tall New Glenn rocket from Launch Complex 36, where the company invested more than $1 billion rebuilding the mothballed facility.

Future New Glenn rockets are booked in the coming years for missions with Amazon’s Project Kuiper, AST

What to know before liftoff: SpaceX launch from Florida set for early hours of Saturday

Those wishing to see a rocket launch have a reason to stay up late, as SpaceX plans to kick off the weekend with a Falcon 9 rocket launch tonight.

The launch will be the next batch of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites, and it will mark the 15th orbital launch from the Space Coast this year. SpaceX has confirmed they are aiming to launch their next starlink mission at 1:14 a.m. early Saturday from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40.

Night launches are a spectacular sight, giving the appearance of night briefly turning into day around the area of the launch pad. If conditions are clear, the rocket is hard to miss as it rises into the sky.

While SpaceX usually targets the beginning of the allotted window, various factors can play a role in timing.

As of Thursday, the 45th Weather Squadron predicted an 80% chance of favorable conditions for the launch window.

Former Area 142 gets a makeover and new concept in Cocoa Beach: Restaurant coming soon

Cocoa Beach will welcome a new restaurant this spring, Dirty Birds Tiki Bar & Grill -- coming to the spot that previously housed Area 142.

Restauranteur Daniel Todd is currently renovating the space at 142 Minutemen Cswy., and said he's planning great food and fun vibes for the location. The owner of 4th Street Fillin Station and The Alibi Kitchen & Cocktails said the restaurant will feature a laid-back tiki atmosphere.

While an opening date, full menu and hours have yet to be determined, the owners said the new spot will have a one-of-a-kind menu, focusing on fresh and tropical flavors, as well as island-inspired craft cocktails.

The space will provide ample room for casual get-togethers, relaxing outdoor evening drinks and an array of late-night bites, with an island vibe and tiki aesthetics.