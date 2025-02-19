WFIT's Local News Update February 19, 2025 AM

New NASA Document Confirms Workforce Cuts, Potential Job Losses at Kennedy Space Center

NASA has issued an Interim Directive detailing Reduction in Force (RIF) procedures, raising concerns about potential job losses at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) and affiliated NASA facilities in Brevard County.

The cuts are expected to target employees across multiple NASA centers, including KSC.

As Brevard County’s local economy is heavily reliant on NASA and aerospace-related industries, job cuts could affect not only federal employees but also contractors, private-sector businesses, and local services that support the space industry.



Deadlines approaching for voters in special elections for Florida Senate, House seats

If you want to vote by mail in the upcoming election you will have to request one. Under state law, the requests expired after the 2024 election, so you have to make a new request now if you have not done so since that election.

The deadline to request a mail ballot to be sent for the 2025 special primary election is 5 p.m. March 20.

go to www.VoteBrevard.gov,



Water management bill advances, offering $750 million for Everglades restoration

The State Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee advanced a bill to offer 750 million dollars to Everglades restoration. The bill’s supporters also want smarter spending and more transparency in how water management districts operate. Republican State Senator Jason Brodeur sponsored the bill and hailed it as offering historic support for Everglades restoration and flood planning.

“What we're doing is we're trying to give them more opportunities to, if they need additional revenue beyond what the state and the feds give and that they get through the taxing on the TRIM notices that they have those additional options.”

Trim notices refer to Truth in Millage, meaning taxpayers can determine how much they owe in taxes to which governmental taxing authority. The property appraiser sends this information to the property owner through a TRIM notice. The bill also creates a loan fund to help districts afford flooding and sea-level rise resiliency project costs. Money for the fund will come from a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe. That deal was made in exchange for allowing the tribe to offer online sports betting statewide and provide games such as craps at its casinos. The water management bill advanced favorably with unanimous support from the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.



Florida is one of the ‘most restrictive’ states for abortion rights, according to a nonprofit group

A report by the National Partnership for Women and Families ranks Florida and 15 other states as the most restrictive states for women's abortion rights.

The nonprofit advocacy group also says these states lack support for women and families regarding other issues like equal pay and mandated paid sick days.

Ashley Emery, a Senior Reproductive Policy Analyst for the partnership

said “archaic rules,” like needing a 60% majority to pass state amendments, prevented the state’s proposed Amendment 4, which would have allowed abortions until viability, falling 3% short of that supermajority threshold needed to pass in November.

Most Floridians want to keep Gulf of Mexico.

Floridians are not embracing Donald Trump’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.” Rick Glasby has more:

A poll released this morning shows that 58% of the respondents oppose the idea of renaming the Gulf. Only 31% supported calling it the Gulf of America. The poll also showed Floridians top concerns were the high cost of housing and property insurance.



