WFIT's Local News Update February 26, 2025 AM

BCSO plans to build regional law enforcement training center on vacant county land in Viera

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office plans to build a $20 million regional law enforcement training center near the Brevard County Government Center in Viera. BCSO has requested $10 million from the Florida Legislature to help fund the facility, which will offer specialized training in de-escalation, crisis management, human trafficking, and legal issues. Serving seven counties, the center will also provide educational programs for youth and community members interested in law enforcement careers. Built on county-owned land, construction is set to start in January 2026 and finish by May 2027.



Opsrey nest causes power outage

Monday, an Osprey building a nest in Melbourne Beach caused a power outage affecting over 500 Florida Power and Light customers. Something fell from the nest on a nesting table installed by FPL, causing three loud explosions and sparks. The outage impacted several businesses. Aside from hurricanes, this was the longest outage, taking FPL over 12 hours to restore power.

Sea turtle nesting season in Florida

March marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season when female turtles come ashore to lay their eggs. According to wildlife officials, Florida hosts about 90% of all sea turtle nesting.

Andy Dehart, CEO of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, emphasizes the challenges sea turtles face:

"Through plastic pollution, ingestion, entanglement in fishing gear, boat strikes, and water quality issues, turtles are signaling that our oceans need help."

Dehart urges beachgoers to take precautions to protect these endangered animals. He warns against using flashlights at night, which can disorient hatchlings that rely on the moon’s reflection over the ocean to navigate:

"Keep your distance. Flashlights can be really dangerous for juvenile and baby sea turtles," he advises.

Before leaving the beach, Dehart also recommends flattening sandcastles and filling holes to ensure hatchlings have a clear path to the water.

Sea turtle nesting season continues through October.

Florida researchers could soon live and work underwater thanks to a public-private partnership

University of South Florida scientists may soon get to live and work at sea, as they will have access to a floating research vessel and an underwater habitat.

University of South Florida's Florida Institute of Oceanography (FIO) signed an agreement with a private company based out of the United Kingdom called DEEP.

Underwater research will be able to help in answering “critical questions” about how moisture and heat impact hurricane intensities, rainfall, and flooding.

The researchers will also be able to live and work underwater in a separate submerged habitat called Sentinel for up to a month at a time.

Both the FLIP and Sentinel can hold about six people comfortably for now.

DEEP plans to have its first Sentinel habitat in the water at the end of this year off the coast of Florida, while getting the modernized FLIP in the water by early 2026.



Proposed law to prohibit “chem-trails.”

It’s that time of year when Florida legislators propose new bills, some of which are pretty wacky. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us about Senate Bill 56, submitted by Illeana Garcia.

She is responding to a conspiracy theory that contrails produced by jets are actually chem-trails, dangerous chemicals spread by secret government agencies. The proposed legislation would outlaw “weather modification activities.” The bill has passed its first legislative hurdle, after testimony from Marla Maple, President Trump’s second wife.



