WFIT Local & State News - February 28, 2025 PM

Manatees will not be declared endangered.

Florida's manatees probably will not get more protections from the federal government. As WUSF's Steve Newborn reports, regulators appear ready to leave the species' status at threatened instead of endangered.

Federal officials say recent counts of the manatee population in Florida show their numbers have stabilized and don't warrant more protections - at least for now.

Terri Calleson is Florida Manatee Recovery Coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She spoke during a public hearing Wednesday.

We assessed both current condition and future threats, but still determined that the Florida manatee was best characterized as a threatened species, one that is likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future.

More than one thousand manatees died after seagrass was smothered by algae on the East Coast in 20-21. Just this year alone, nearly one hundred fifty sea cows have died in Florida.

The wildlife service is taking comments from the public until March 17th before making a final decision.

Should Florida have a DOGE cabinet position?

Florida House majority leader Tyler Tirois has proposed a constitutional amendment to create a new Florida Cabinet position focused on government efficiency. Sirois, Republican from Merritt Island, calls for Florida residents to vote in November 2026 to create a Commissioner of Government Efficiency - in effect a DOGE leader for the Sunshine State. In response, Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said the Republican Party has dominated our state government for nearly 30 years, and any inefficiencies are a direct result of their mismanagement.

Deadline to apply for homestead exemption is Monday.

Brevard County residents have until Monday, March 3 to apply for a homestead or other property tax exemption. Property owners can apply online, by mail or in person at one of four property appraiser offices. If you have an exemptions in place from previous years you do not have to do anything. Only those wanting to make a change have to apply. Exemptions can reduce your home's taxable value up to $25,000 if the home is your primary residence.

Fetal development video proposed for schools.

Videos showing the development of a fetus would be required viewing for school children if proposed legislation is passed in Tallahassee. Critics warn the videos are factually incorrect. For example, one video claims that life begins at conception. The videos were developed by an anti-abortion group, and are currently being shown in North Dakota and Tennessee schools. Meanwhile, Florida education officials told school districts last year that they could not teach students about contraception and must emphasize abstinence in any sex ed classes.

Florida Tech ranks in the top 10.

US News and World Report has released its list of the best Florida colleges in 2025, determining which are the best for those pursuing higher education. The study examines regionally accredited colleges and universities that offer four-year bachelor’s degree programs, using factors like graduation rates, borrower debts, and student-faculty ratios to figure out which schools came out on top. Florida Tech came in at #9. According to US News and World Report, the highest-ranking college on the list is the University of Florida, which also placed No. 30 for the nation as a whole.

The party is over.

All 44 Party City stores in Florida are closing today. The party supply retailer has been struggling financially, and the closures come after two unsuccessful bankruptcies. Any remaining merchandise is up to 80% off. Brevard’s Party City store is located on W New Haven Avenue, Melbourne.

