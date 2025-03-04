WFIT's Local News Update March 4, 2025 AM

Two proposed ballot amendments seek to lower Florida insurance costs

A state lawmaker is pushing a measure he says could lower some of your property insurance costs.

Senator Blaise Ingoglia [in-GO-glee-uh] wants to freeze property taxes for two decades for people who fortify their houses against hurricanes.

He says the current situation isn't working.

"When you improve a home, that home now gets reassessed at a higher value, which then you pay higher property taxes. So there's a disincentive for people to improve their homes and harden them against hurricanes."]

And when homes get damaged, that can lead to more insurance claims and higher premiums.

The Spring Hill Republican is proposing this tax relief idea as a constitutional amendment. If three-fifths of the Legislature approve the plan, it goes on the 20-26 ballot. Voters would then decide whether to pass it.

Meanwhile a citizens group is pushing to get protections for policyholders on the 20-26 ballot. It would add protections for policy holders in the state constitution.

Chris Wills chairs the Florida Constitutional Amendment Network

He says the proposal would prevent all insurance policies -- including home and auto -- from being canceled if no terms are broken.

Insurers would also have to reduce rates for people who haven't filed claims.

“These are common sense solutions that most folks, when they engage with an insurance carrier, believe they should already be entitled to."

Nearly a million people would have to sign petitions to get the measure on the ballot.



Insurance companies paid millions to investors while raising rates

The availability and price of home insurance has been a major issue in Florida for several years.

Florida lawmakers have passed more than a dozen insurance reforms since, but the rules over how insurance companies are financially structured have not changed.

A 2022 study made public until last week found that affiliates of Florida insurance companies paid out 680 million dollars to investors between 2017 and 2019 while claiming to be running out of money and filing for big rate increases for policyholders.



Florida bill would change the name of Tamiami Trail to ‘Gulf of America Trail’ CC

A new bill to change the name of Tamiami Trail is facing backlash.

Republican Sarasota Joe Gruters filed a bill to change the name of the road to the Gulf of America Trail.

James M Denham [denim] is a history professor at Florida Southern College. He says political leaders should think twice about changing the name.

“It’s an iconic engineering project, and the name I think immediately conjures up early Florida in the last frontier. And I think it’s important for people to really know and understand how difficult it was to build such a road.”

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The legislative session starts today.



Beach ’n Boards festival canceled.



The 2025 Beach 'n Boards Fest has been a fixture on Cocoa Beach for the past 11 years. But WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us, it’s canceled for this year.

The reason: delays with a sand replenishing project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The March 12-16 event was a highlight for the Space Coast surfing community. The Army Corps of Engineers project includes dredging sand offshore and onto the beach. Delays make it likely the work would be ongoing in Shepard Park at the same time as the festival.

