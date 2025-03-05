WFIT's Local News Update March 5, 2025 AM

SpaceX Announces Expansion of Starship Operations to Florida’s Space Coast



SpaceX has announced a significant expansion of its Starship program, bringing production, integration, and launch capabilities to Florida’s Space Coast.

This expansion includes the construction of a massive new integration facility, Gigabay, adjacent to SpaceX’s HangarX at Kennedy Space Center. Gigabay will feature 815,000 square feet of workspace and is set to be operational by the end of 2026.



SpaceX to try again with its eighth flight test of Starship



Space X’s 397-foot-tall Starship is now scheduled to be launched from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday-the launch window to open at 6:30 p.m.

Super Heavy is the rocket booster part of the vehicle, while the spacecraft is called Starship. Stacked together, they are known as Starship.

Starship is scheduled to send people back to the moon during the Artemis III.



Palm Bay at the Crossroads: 119 Apply for City Manager, Including a former fired one

Palm Bay, the largest municipality in Brevard County with a population of approximately 120,000, is grappling with deteriorating infrastructure and governance challenges. The city's future hinges on the selection of a new City Manager—a process mired in controversy, division, and political tension, highlighting deep rifts between council factions and between residents and officials.

With 119 candidates vying for the role, ranging from experienced administrators to ambitious newcomers, Palm Bay faces a critical decision. The choice of its next City Manager could shape the trajectory of the county’s most populous city.



Florida House Speaker calls for hearings after report of insurance companies' hidden profits

Reporting from the Tampa Bay Times last month indicates some insurance companies hid profits two years ago while claiming to the legislature the industry was losing money. Lawmakers passed insurance reform intended to help prop up what they thought was a flagging industry.

Now, House Speaker Daniel Perez is calling for House hearings to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We have since learned the reports in existence at the time, but not disclosed to the legislature, that may suggest some insurance companies were using accounting tricks to hide substantial profits while telling us they were in a crisis. I have asked the insurance and banking subcommittee to conduct hearings, and they will have access to the full range of tools, including issuing subpoenas, putting witnesses under oath and hiring outside experts.”

Senate President Ben Albritton also says he wants to have a firmer hand with insurance companies.

“We’ll hold insurance companies accountable for the rates they charge and the services they provide when disaster strikes. They aren’t going to manipulate the system. And, neither is any other industry. Not on my watch.”



DOGE wants to cut leases on Florida offices that protect the environment and fight climate change

Federal agencies across South Florida that help protect the environment and fight climate change will close offices amid sweeping planned lease terminations.

According to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency - of DOGE - the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will have its Key Largo office closed. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Doral office is also set to be closed. The office is a hub for law enforcement. The National Park Service’s Homestand office that houses Everglades scientists will ALSO be shuttered.

The headquarters office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville Office is also on the list.

More: www.floridatoday.com

