WFIT's Local News Update March 6, 2025 AM

End DEI' portal is 'culmination' of her efforts, says Moms for Liberty co-founder Justice

On Feb. 27, Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice launched the "End DEI" public portal, allowing users to report instances of alleged race- or sex-based discrimination in public schools.

Critics have labeled the initiative a "snitch line," arguing that conservatives created it to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Justice, however, claims the portal provides the Department of Education with insight into the "breadth of indoctrination" occurring in schools.

But ultimately, she credits President Donald Trump and former wrestling executive Linda McMahon, who was confirmed Monday as secretary of education, with the creation of the portal.

"Everything good that's happening is because (Trump) is giving us the opportunity to make a difference," she said.

Educators are pushing back. The National Education Association (NEA) issued a statement condemning the portal, with NEA President Becky Pringle asserting that DEI programs foster belonging and encourage the sharing of diverse perspectives.

Pringle also criticized the use of taxpayer funds for "political stunts" instead of addressing pressing concerns, such as resolving disability-related discrimination cases—many of which were dismissed after Trump paused investigations during his presidency.

Environmental advocates drive to Tallhassee to carry climate concerns to legislative session

Students from University of South Florida are taking a bus to Tallahassee to join hundreds of others at a climate protest today. Environmental and energy justice advocates from the Panhandle to the Keys will rally ahead of an Earth Advocacy Day to urge legislators to protect our area from the impacts of a warming planet.

Earth Advocacy Day aims to empower young Floridians to take action on climate change and environmental justice by engaging directly with their lawmakers. Helping organize the bus heading out from Tampa is Peyton Hooey, the digital communications for the CLEO institute. That stands for Climate Leadership Engagement Opportunities. She says that rising seas, high temperatures and devastating storms are driving them to bring these issues to the capital.

“We’re advocating and supporting a pause act, which would put a pause on residential utility disconnections that impact working class families in Florida. When there’s extreme heat, when people are experiencing these extreme weather patterns and their utilities are disconnected, families suffer, right? People go without air conditioning in Florida and experiencing that hot sun. And we want to make sure that we keep our communities safe.”

These issues and more will be considered during the legislative session which started Tuesday. The event is organized by a coalition of organizations, also including Youth Action Fund, Engage Miami, the Sunrise Movement, and Florida Student Power.



SpaceX is aiming for a Thursday night launch

After a booster issue forced SpaceX to scrub its eighth test flight of its Starship, the company announced it will try again on tonight.

The launch window is expected to open at 6:30 p.m. ET for the suborbital test flight.

SpaceX did not state why it rescheduled the launch.



Florida lawmakers consider abolishing lieutenant governor position

A new proposed constitutional amendment would ask Florida voters if the state should get rid of its office of lieutenant governor. It would also create a commissioner of government efficiency role.

If approved by lawmakers during the legislative session, it would appear on the 2026 ballot.

The proposal comes after former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez resigned to become Florida International University's interim president.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will wait until after the legislative session to appoint a successor.

