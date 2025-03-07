WFIT's Local News Update March 7, 2025 AM

Measles in Miami High School

Parents at Miami Palmetto Senior High School learned that a confirmed case of measles in Florida this year offers a free M-M-R immunization drive from March 10th-14th for unvaccinated students with parental consent.

Ariane Guenther is a Miami Palmetto senior. She says her dad has multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system. Worried about exposure to the virus, she stayed home the day after the case was confirmed.

“ It's putting my dad at risk, and it's putting me at risk, and all of my Friends and their families at risk as well. It's ridiculous.”

Marcos Mestre is chief clinical operations officer at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. He says being vaccinated is the best way to limit chances of infection.

“It's one of our most contagious illnesses that we know of.”

Measles is rare in the United States. But many fear a widespread resurgence amid an outbreak in West Texas that’s infected more than 150 people and killed at least one child. Last year, a Broward elementary school had seven cases.

Doctor weighs in on DeSantis press conference addressing vaccines

After the state saw its first measles outbreak this year, University of South Florida epidemiologist Dr. Edwin Michael encourages parents to vaccinate their children.

“You got a long history -record of using these vaccines and we don’t see a great degree of harm, you know, significant harm at all.”

It comes after Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said in a press conference Wednesday that parents at a South Florida high school had a choice whether to send their unvaccinated kids to school after one student was reported with measles.

Vaccines were the topic of conversation at the Tampa press conference, with DeSantis calling for legislators to ban mRNA vaccine mandates permanently.

Bill Filed No cell-phone use by students on school campus

Sen. Danny Burgess has introduced Senate Bill 1296, proposing a pilot program in six Florida school districts that would ban student cell phone use on school grounds.

Burgess believes phone-free campuses will foster stronger personal connections between students and teachers while enhancing academic performance. Nathan Hoffman of the Foundation for Florida’s Future supports the bill, stating, “Data shows that eliminating cell phone distractions—not just in classrooms, as Florida currently mandates, but throughout the entire school day—leads to better outcomes both academically and in school climate.”

If passed, the bill would take effect in the 2025-26 school year, selecting two schools from small, medium, and large counties to implement the ban during school hours and off-campus school activities.

Parents remain sharply divided on the issue, weighing the benefits of reducing distractions against the potential need for students to have phone access.

No Kid Hungry Florida celebrates National School Breakfast Week

National School Breakfast Week wraps up today.

The nonprofit, No Kid Hungry Florida, is recognizing school districts that have improved their free breakfast programs.

Director Sky Beard says their new Breakfast Club is a way for staff to share tips on how schools can fight child hunger.

"It's really helpful to have a variety of locations and roles represented in those conversations so that we can make sure all of those perspectives are taken into account."

Over 20 districts in Florida, have joined the club.

"Schools across Florida are really doing a fantastic job when it comes to feeding kids."

The club meets every other month to discuss how to better help students.



