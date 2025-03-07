WFIT's Local News Update March 7, 2025 PM

SpaceX Starship explosion delays Florida flights at Orlando, Miami airports, startles witnesses

Airport traffic was briefly stopped across the state after a SpaceX Starship mishap on Thursday evening. The starship was launched in Boca Chica, Texas, and exploded while in flight.

At about 7:30 p.m., Orlando International Airport officials announced they were under a Federal Aviation Administration "ground stop" because of space launch debris.

Normal operations at the Orlando airport resumed about 15 minutes later. But as late as 9:10 p.m., departures from Miami International Airport were still running behind an average of 30 minutes stemming from space launch debris delays, the FAA reported.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport also experienced FAA air traffic delays after the Starship mishap. Melbourne Orlando International Airport flights were not impacted, airport spokesperson Melissa Naughton said.

DeSantis, Florida Republicans push to phase out property taxes – but at what cost?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been talking a lot about how unfair property taxes are, and how he’d like to see the end of them in Florida – even if that isn’t likely in the last two years of his second term.

Some of his GOP colleagues are taking him up on the challenge, pledging to phase them out over the next eight years. But there are few details on how they will make up the approximately $50 billion in revenues those taxes generate for schools, law enforcement, utilities, water management districts and more..

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin sponsored a bill last year to require a study examining the impacts of phasing out property taxes. The bill didn’t pass but a similar version ( SB 852 ) has been filed this year by Sen. Jonathan Martin of Fort Myers.

Democrats have noted any tax swap that increases sales taxes while removing property taxes would be regressive, requiring poorer residents to pay more while wealthier property owners pay fewer taxes as a portion of their income.

Three face off in Florida House District 32 primary, with health care, insurance key issues

Four candidates are running for the Florida House of Representatives District 32 seat.

A primary on April 1 will determine the Republican candidate, who will then face the Democratic candidate, Juan Hinojosa.

Three Republicans will appear on the April 1 primary special election ballot to fill the Florida House of Representatives District 32 seat, which will be vacated by longtime legislator Debbie Mayfield.

Republicans Terry Cronin, Brian Hodgers and Bob White will face off in a GOP primary, to see who will run against Hinojosa on June 10.

Key issues in the race include health care, property insurance, infrastructure, and reducing car insurance rates.

The April 1 primary is only open to registered Republicans.

New Merritt Island condominiums will offer exclusive airplane hangars to residents

After years in development, the River Fly-In condominiums in Merritt Island will officially open with a ribbon cutting this weekend, making it the first condominium in Brevard County with exclusive access to airplane hangars for its residents.

Built directly adjacent to the Merritt Island Airport with the intent of drawing flying enthusiasts who can live in the eight-story buildings and even rent hangars next door through a leasing agreement with the condominiums.

The 112-unit, eight-story luxury condo community will offer condominiums starting in the low $500,000s with penthouse units sold for around $2 million.

As part of the condominiums, there are currently 64 airplane hangars and 20 boat slips being built for residents. Also in the making is a waterfront restaurant that will be open to public and part of the larger development.