WFIT's Local News Update March 10, 2025 PM

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket raised on KSC Pad 39A ahead of NASA's Crew-10 launch

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is upright on its Kennedy Space Center's launch pad, waiting to take the next crew to the International Space Station and set the stage for the return home of the two Starliner astronauts.

Early Sunday morning, the rocket that will carry NASA's Crew-10 was raised at Launch Pad 39A. Sunday afternoon, SpaceX and NASA spent time with the four-person crew going over the full launch day activities. Then, later Sunday night, a static fire of the rocket was performed to test performance in preparation for the 7:48 p.m. Wednesday launch.

These activities are routine ahead of a crewed launch, but NASA has been paying closer attention to some issues that arose recently with the Falcon 9. This mission will launch the upcoming crew to take over ISS duties, allowing Crew-9 — which includes the two Starliner astronauts — to return to Earth.

NASA polled "Go" to proceed with the planned Wednesday launch during a Friday launch readiness review.

NASA shows off Artemis II moon rocket

On Friday, NASA unveiled the massive Artemis II rocket that will be used to return humans to the moon in an orbital mission that will last 10 days as the program manager assured that the threat of layoffs has not impacted production on the moon rocket.

Work continues on the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building,\ where the Orion spacecraft has been mated to the European Service Module, which will provide electricity, water, oxygen and nitrogen. Solar arrays have also been installed to power the spacecraft while in transit to, around the moon and back to Earth.NASA’s Orion program manager Howard Hu said that the Orion will be the first space capsule in 50 years that will carry humans back to the moon to orbit it.

Brevard County Manager Abbate to retire on May 15 after 36 years in county government

On Friday, Brevard County Manager Frank Abbate submitted his letter of retirement, effective May 15, to the County Commission .

That gives commissioners more than the required 60 days' notice under Abbate's employment contract.

Abbate has served in county government for 36 years, including as county manager since 2017. Before becoming county manager, he was assistant county manager for public safety and support services since June 2015. He previously had served for 26 years as Brevard County's human resources director.

In his letter, Abbate said he now wants to "focus more on family, and completing personal goals that remain unfulfilled and not possible to achieve while working as county manager."

Abbate said he and his staff would continue to work on developing the proposed county budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, incorporating input received from commissioners.

Second loss of SpaceX Starship raises questions about Florida plans

An explosion from a rocket launched from Texas that was visible as far away as the Cape Canaveral sky was not the ending SpaceX wanted for Flight 8 of their fully-stacked Starship. Nor was it the way they wanted to introduce Starship to its future Florida home.

SpaceX had announced just days earlier that Starship would launch from Kennedy Space Center by the end of the year, however, when the latest test flight took off Thursday from Boca Chica, Texas, the Ship (the rocket's upper stage) lost engine power and tumbled out of control, causing it to explode.

Just days before Thursday's loss, SpaceX had confirmed that construction of the giant Gigabay at KSC. Also, the Starship tower standing on Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A will be completely readied this year.

But after Thursday, some are wondering if that's not too ambitious to think a Starship launch from Florida could happen this year. After all, unlike Boca Chica, Texas, Cape Canaveral is the world's busiest launch port, responsible for launching high-priority defense and science missions for the U.S. government.