WFIT's Local News Update March 11, 2025 PM

Melbourne affordable housing development could lead to closure of Daily Bread in two months

The Daily Bread soup kitchen could close as soon as May, depending on the actions of the Melbourne City Council.

Just over a month ago, the timeline of The Daily Bread's closure was still in question. Now the longtime soup kitchen and homeless resource center will have 60 days to close if the City Council approves a new affordable housing project at its March 11 meeting next week.

The Daily Bread's future has remained contingent on the future of Providence Place, an affordable housing complex being planned for Apollo Boulevard and designed to provide housing for many of those served by the soup kitchen.

Instead of operating as a soup kitchen, The Daily Bread will shift its focus to outreach for the area's homeless population.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said that next week's vote could see the Daily Bread close and cease to operate within 60 days.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 scheduled for photogenic sunset launch Wednesday from Cape Canaveral

NASA and SpaceX are prepping a potentially photogenic sunset rocket launch on Wednesday with clear skies across Florida's Space Coast, just 31 hours shy of a full moon.

The four Crew-10 members from the U.S., Japan and Russia are scheduled to suit up, board a SpaceX Dragon capsule, and take flight at 7:48 p.m. EDT aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster will trigger Space Coast sonic booms by returning to land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After liftoff, the Dragon should dock with the ISS at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

'I love my community': Viera dentist donates services to immigrant children in Brevard

Pediatric dentist Yoshita Patel and her team recently gave six Brevard kids bright new smiles — all at no cost to their parents.

It didn't matter where they were from, what language they spoke or how extensive the damage to their teeth was: She and her staff were ready to dive in and get to work.

Patel said she loves her community and wants to serve it in any way she can. As the owner of Viera Pediatric Dentistry, she said this is one very specific way she can help an underserved population who lives and works in our community.

For the past four years, Viera Pediatric Dentistry has donated their services to kids most in need of dental work. It's a collaborative effort: School district employees and Brevard Health Alliance help screen children who will benefit most from the services with the dental practice — typically kids who need a "full-mouth rehabilitation," or children with extreme dental anxiety who can't receive care without sedation. The Children's Home Society help with organizing the effort and with transportation. Space Coast Health Foundation donates funds to cover sedation for the patients.

When is the total lunar eclipse? Here's when, how to see it in Florida

Floridians are days away from witnessing a total lunar eclipse , with the "blood moon" visible for several hours as the Earth casts its shadow across the moon.

The upcoming total lunar eclipse will occur close to midnight on Thursday, March 13, and into the early morning hours of Friday, March 14.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and Earth align, allowing the moon to pass into Earth's shadow, according to NASA.

During a total solar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the umbra, the darkest part of Earth's shadow, where the moon appears red-orange.

Lunar eclipses are often called "blood moons" because a red hue can be produced when the Earth's shadow covers the moon. The coloration happens because any sunlight not blocked by Earth is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere as it approaches the lunar surface, according to NASA .