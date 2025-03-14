WFIT's Local News Update March 14, 2025 AM

County Approves Funding to Replace 12-year-old Voting Machines Immediately

In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the County Commission approved a $705,254 budget amendment to replace the county’s aging voting equipment, initially purchased in 2013. Led by Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic, the decision addresses key operational and security concerns associated with the 12-year-old systems while offering cost savings and logistical advantages.

The upgraded equipment will provide enhanced security and improved reliability, with implementation expected by June—ensuring dependable voting access for residents ahead of the upcoming special election.

Viera dentist donates services to immigrant children in Brevard

Pediatric dentist Yoshita Patel and her team recently provided six Brevard children with bright new smiles—completely free of charge for their families.

"I love my community, and I want to serve it in any way I can," said Patel, owner of Viera Pediatric Dentistry.

Viera Pediatric Dentistry has offered free dental care to children in greatest need for the past four years. The initiative is a collaborative effort, with school district employees and Brevard Health Alliance helping to identify eligible children. The Children's Home Society assists with organization and transportation, while the Space Coast Health Foundation funds patient sedation.

Tougher Boating Safety Laws Backed

The legislature's effort to impose stricter penalties on reckless boaters continues moving forward.

A House panel on Thursday approved the bill, known as “Lucy’s Law,” after a Senate committee passed similar legislation on Wednesday.

Both proposals are named after Lucy Fernandez, a 17-year-old killed in 2022 when the boat she and 13 others were hit on a channel marker in Miami-Dade County.

In backing increased boater education, Lucy’s mother, Melissa Fernandez, told the committee that Florida leads the nation in registered vessels along with boating fatalities.

“The only real way to prevent these tragedies is to make boater education and safety the priority across all ages and all groups. If you are operating a boat, you should be able to show you know how to do it safely. Anything less is gambling with lives.”

Florida requires boat operators born after 1988 to take a boating safety course.

Under the legislation, people born before 1988 would have to take the course if they are charged with reckless boating or if they receive two non-criminal boating violations within a 12-month period.

The legislation would also increase penalties for boat operators who leave the scene of a crash or make false statements to law enforcement.

25 years after tri-state water wars, Georgia farmers to tap the Floridan Aquifer

There's been a major development in the "water wars" between Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

It clears the way for Georgia farmers to water their crops.

April 1st will be a landmark day for farmers in southwest Georgia.

They'll be able to apply for new or expanded permits to pump water from the Floridan Aquifer...

...A water source they've been cut off from since 2012.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division made the decision after a series of wet years.

And Florida experts say the change probably won't impact water in the Sunshine State.

See, the new permits come with a drought restriction. If water levels fall too low, farmers have to stop pumping.

Even so, some advocates are concerned that water withdrawals in both states have already gone too far.



More: www.floridatoday.com

