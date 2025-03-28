WFIT Local & State News - March 28 2025 PM

Tight race in Republican primary election.

If you’re a Republican voter in Brevard, most likely you’ve been inundated with political campaign mailers recently for the upcoming special elections. The elections are being held to fill vacancies for Florida House District 32 and Florida Senate District 19. Florida Today reports some of the campaign mailers have been negative attack ads, with allegations the targets have termed either misleading or outright lies.

Most of the mailers are from the three Republican candidates running in a special primary for the Florida House District 32 seat in Central Brevard — Terry Cronin Jr., Brian Hodgers and Bob White. Other mailers are coming from Debbie Mayfield, one of the four Republicans in a GOP primary in Florida Senate District 19, which covers Central and South Brevard. The elections are April 1, and only registered Republicans can vote in these primaries. The Republican primary winners will face Democrats in the June 10 general election.

Bye bye no-fault auto insurance?

It’s that time of year when state legislators in Tallahassee proposal all kinds of bills - few of which will actually become law. One of the latest proposals is to do away with no-fault auto insurance in Florida. Yesterday, the Florida House overwhelmingly approved replacing no-fault with a fault-based system. The insurance industry and medical lobbyists, argue the proposed bill would increase auto insurance bills. Gov. DeSantis earlier this month indicated he doesn’t support repeal of no-fault, in part because it is supported by trial attorneys. But the bills sponsor argues the existing no-fault system isn’t fair to Florida drivers who are injured in accidents they didn’t cause. Florida is the most expensive state in the nation for car insurance.

Space News.

NASA officials have announced the delay of an upcoming cargo resupply mission to the space station. The Northrup Grumman cargo spacecraft was damaged on its trip to the Space Coast. So astronauts may have to stretch some of their supplies. NASA plans on including more food on the next SpaceX cargo mission as a backup.

Two rocket launches are on the schedule for the next few days. First a Starlink mission will lift off Sunday afternoon, with a launch window opening at 3:16PM. Than a private astronaut launch is set for Monday evening. Liftoff will be no earlier than 11:20PM Monday.

Anti-Project 2025 demonstrations in Brevard.

Carrying signs with slogans like "Protest Tyranny," Brevard Democrats rallied Thursday in Titusville, Cocoa and Melbourne in “Stop Project 2025” events. Dozens of protestors waved signs at passing motorists, decrying the alleged implementation of Project 2025 goals.

Meanwhile, a loss in federal funds is hitting Brevard County food banks hard. Organizations in Brevard County that provide food to vulnerable residents are facing budget cuts from the federal government. The Sharing Center of Central Brevard is seeing an increase in demand for food assistance while also experiencing a reduction in federal funding and food donations. In a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, schools and food banks are set to lose approximately over $1 billion in funding from two programs that supply food banks with grant money and food from local farmers and producers.

