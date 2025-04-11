WFIT's Local News Update April 11, 2025 AM

Orlando developer plans 1,100 acre project in Palm Bay.

An Orlando developer has purchased 1,100 acres in southeast Palm Bay for a mixed-use project. Rick Glasby has more:

The acquisition is the second and largest of three planned land purchases along Micco Road for the Ashton Park mixed-use development, valued at $2.5 billion. The developer envisions a community similar to Celebration in Central Florida.



Boats damaged by dredge equipment at Sebastian Inlet

The Coast Guard is investigating reports from boaters who say their vessels were damaged after striking unmarked dredging pipes in Sebastian Inlet. Boaters allege that both the dredging company, ATL Diversified, Inc. of Palm Beach County, and the Coast Guard failed to provide adequate warnings.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Miami ordered the company to halt dredging operations after finding the pipes were not properly marked with required lights and signals. ATL Diversified has since taken steps to address the issue, though further enforcement actions are still under review.



Republican leaders question $10 million donation to Casey DeSantis-linked charity



The Secretary of the State Agency for Healthcare Administration, Shevaun Harris, faced fierce questioning in a House subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

The topic was 10 million dollars to Hope Florida Foundation, an organization tied to a program spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis.

The money came from a settlement between an agency that goes by the acronym AHCA and the healthcare organization Centene.

Republican Representative Alex Andrade is the House Health Care Budget subcommittee chair.

“I still have no idea why this was justified, I have very strong beliefs that this was not legal.”

AHCA Secretary Shevaun Harris responded.

“A lot of lawyers were involved in the drafting of the settlement agreement, and I have to believe all the T’s were crossed, I’s dotted.”

Governor Ron DeSantis called the hearing “political nonsense”, and called out Republican state legislators.

“These Republicans in, like, the leadership office, they’re working hat-in-hand with the Miami Herald and the Tampa Bay Times. Very liberal media outlets.”



Florida Forest Service says they’ve seen twice as many fires as last year so far

Florida Forest Service officials warn residents about the current wildfire conditions -- and they're not good.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson says they’ve already fought around double the number of fires they faced at this point last year.

He says they’re expecting a dry spring -- and more fires.

So, he’s urging Floridians to do their part: pay attention to the weather and protect their homes.

“Around your house, build a defensible space. Clear out your gutters, clean your roof off, make sure you don’t have that fuel around your home.”

You should also take extra caution when having backyard bonfires or barbecuing.



Controversy Grows Over Veterans Statue in Grant-Valkaria

A once-proud effort to honor veterans in Grant-Valkaria has sparked controversy over the accuracy and symbolism of a planned six-foot statue for the town’s Veterans Memorial Park. Critics, including U.S. Army veteran and military collector Richard Dockery, argue the statue inaccurately portrays American soldiers and urged officials to pause the bronzing process for review.

GVCA President Lois McManis stated the statue was chosen by a veterans committee, not the association. Dockery later claimed she told him, “If you don’t like it, don’t visit it”—a remark he called dismissive.

Town council members did not address Dockery’s concerns during the meeting, drawing public criticism. Residents warn that the council’s silence could undermine trust and disrespect the veterans the monument is meant to honor.

