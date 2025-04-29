WFIT Local & State News - April 29, 2025 PM

50 more broadband satellites launched from the Cape.

Low earth orbit became even more populated with internet satellites yesterday. ULA launched the first batch of Amazon satellites for the Kuiper constellation Monday evening. It was ULA’s first rocket launch in 7 months - but the first of many to carry the Kuiper satellites. Then SpaceX sent another 23 Starlink satellites to orbit last night. Amazon has contracted for another 45 ULA launches in an effort to catch up with SpaceX’s dominance in internet satellites.

Florida legislature unlikely to fix property-insurance problems.

The end of the Florida Legislature's annual session remains in doubt. The House and Senate are still working on the state budget, and the two sides must reach an agreement. Senate President Ben Albritton suggested on Monday that legislators would likely extend the session beyond the scheduled session end this Friday.

It also appears unlikely that any action will be taken on major changes to our property-insurance bills. The Florida Senate has not taken up the issue, and the Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez says property-insurance problems have not been fixed.

The Florida House and Senate were able to pass the “dangerous dog” bill, aimed at tightening regulations for owners of so-called dangerous dogs. It would require the dogs to be securely confined, microchipped, and insured. The bill has gone to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Sea power is better than wind power.

A new study says Florida’s east coast holds the key to constant, reliable green energy. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say ocean currents would generate 2.5 times more energy than wind power. Unlike wind or solar, ocean flow never stops. The FAU researchers studied more than 30 years of ocean current data, and discovered remarkable energy potential, especially in the Gulf Stream along the east coast of Florida. Ocean current turbines look much like wind turbines—but are designed to operate underwater. They are anchored to the seabed and use the energy of moving water to spin blades that generate electricity.

Orlando Health donates office supplies to Brevard teachers.

Orlando Health donated surplus office supplies from the recently closed Rockledge Hospital to Brevard teachers. The donation includes items like paper, pens, markers and folders. The supplies were donated to Brevard Public Schools Foundation Supply Zone for Teachers, a nonprofit resource center, which provides free supplies to teachers across all 85 Brevard Public Schools.

Best Florida cities to retire on less than $2k a month.

A new list of the best Florida cities for retirees living on a budget of $2,000 or less each month includes a city in Brevard. The study examined 180 cities across Florida, looking at which ones had monthly mortgages below $2,000. Lakeland came out on top, with monthly housing costs less than $1,750. But Palm Bay wasn’t far behind. This Brevard city came in at #2, with a median monthly mortgage of $1,776.

Is MLB coming to Orlando?

An investment group has raised $1.5 billion to try and lure a major league baseball team to Orlando. The group is interested in buying and moving the Tampa Bay Rays, or failing that, purchasing another MLB team. The have plans to build a $1.7 billion stadium through a public-private partnership with Orange County.

