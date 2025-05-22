WFIT's Local News Update May 22, 2025 AM

Three more Brevard cultural grants approved, after Pridefest is removed from proposal

Tuesday Brevard County commissioners unanimously approved cultural grants for three more organizations.

In their vote, commissioners without debate backed Tom Goodson's proposal to split $20,000 equally among the National Kidney Foundation Richard Salick Pro-Am Surf Festival in Cocoa Beach; the Space Coast Art Festival at The Avenue Viera; and Surfside Playhouse in Cocoa Beach. Each group will get a grant of about $6,667.

Goodson's proposal in April included a grant for Space Coast Pride for its Pridefest. That proposal was blocked when the other commissioners refused to second his motion.

A recent informal FLORIDA TODAY poll found that the majority of respondents opposed the County Commission's decision to not fund Pridefest with a $5,000 grant.

FAA says SpaceX must wait to launch Starship on 9th flight test from Texas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved the next launch of SpaceX’s Starship, pending the completion of an investigation into the rocket's previous test flight failures. While Elon Musk has expressed hopes for a quicker launch timeline, federal regulators are proceeding cautiously.

On May 15, the FAA approved license modifications allowing SpaceX to increase Starship launches from its South Texas Starbase site to 25 per year. However, the FAA emphasized that no launch can occur until the investigation into the Flight 8 mishap is closed.

In response to safety concerns and SpaceX's plan to reuse a Super Heavy booster for the first time, the FAA is expanding aircraft and maritime hazard zones in the U.S. and abroad.

An updated advisory suggests a possible launch as early as Tuesday, May 27, but SpaceX has not confirmed a target date.



Fire fees to increase 37% in Brevard.



Homeowners in unincorporated Brevard County will see a 37% increase in fire fees. Rick Glasby tells us the money will help fund firefighter and paramedic wage increases.

The fee increase will average about $100 a year. The increase, approved yesterday by the county commission, aims to address staffing shortages and rising costs within Brevard County Fire Rescue. County officials explored alternative funding sources, but cited limitations and emphasized the potential long-term cost savings of improved emergency response times.



Orange County rejects proposed Shingle Creek development

Orange County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday against a proposal to build thousands of apartment units and hotel rooms in the Shingle Creek watershed, an environmentally sensitive area where the Everglades’ headwaters first begin.

Ultimately, the concerns about expected environmental impacts to the sensitive area, including wetlands impacts, won out.

According to Orange County, some 94 percent of the Shingle Creek watershed’s historic uplands have already been lost to development. The county is currently weighing whether to establish special protections for the watershed.



New Walmart boycott starts up again for Florida shoppers over DEI.

Consumer boycotts of major retailers continue with a second boycott targeting Walmart, organized by The People's Union USA. Running from May 20 to May 26, the protest aims to call out what participants describe as corporate greed, Walmart’s rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies last year.

In a May 20 social media post, union founder John Schwarz urged consumers to avoid Walmart, criticizing the company for planning price hikes in response to tariffs despite its record profits. “After all the tax breaks and billions in profits, Walmart wants us to carry the burden,” Schwarz wrote.

Target, which recently faced a 40-day boycott, reported a 5.7% drop in first-quarter sales.



