WFIT's Local News Update May 26, 2025 AM

Ahead of Starship's arrival, Cape Canaveral to study rocket launch noise, vibrations

A study by Florida Tech will measure noise, vibration, and air quality impacts of launches on buildings in Cape Canaveral. SpaceX plans to significantly increase Falcon 9 launches and introduce the much larger Starship rocket, raising concerns about the impact on older structures.

More states following Florida in banning or regulating students' cellphones in schools

Florida was the first state to pass a law regulating use of cellphones in schools in 2023 and has another bill awaiting the governor's signature this year. Alaska and Nebraska just became the 25th and 26th.

When Florida first acted, lawmakers ordered schools to ban phones during instructional time while allowing them between classes or at lunch. But now there's another bill awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis' action that goes further. It would ban phones for the entire school day for elementary and middle schools.

Some parents and students oppose the rules

But by far the most high-profile exception has been allowing cellphone use in case of emergencies. One of the most common parent objections to a ban is that they would not be able to contact their child in a crisis like a school shooting.



You should wear sunscreen even if you have darker skin.

Skin experts say people of color still need to wear sunscreen. The melanin in darker skin offers some extra protection from the sun, but dermatologists say that isn’t enough on its own.

Too much ultraviolet exposure from the sun can lead to sunburn, dark spots and wrinkles, and increased risk of skin cancer.

White people are overall more likely to get skin cancer compared to Black and Hispanic people. But Black and Hispanic people are less likely to survive the most dangerous kind of skin cancer called melanoma, according to the American Cancer Society.

It's recommended that people with darker skin use at least SPF 30 sunscreen, reapplying every two hours.

To stay safe in the sun, it's important to grab sunscreen with a sun protection factor or SPF of at least 30 and reapply every two hours. People headed for the pool or beach should put on sunscreen beforehand, remembering to reapply liberally and after getting out of the water.

It's about trying to make it a daily habit, Consistency over intensity.



The Grapefruit Trails offers challenging runs for nearly all levels of mountain bike riders

The Grapefruit Trails, in Palm Bay, is the perfect example of how combining natural trails, jumps and even wooden structures create a one-of-a-kind riding experience.

The Brevard Mountain Bike Association and its 250 members have worked directly with the city of Palm Bay and Brevard County over the years to help build and maintain the trails of 9.6 acres crafted specifically for riding & walking.

Parts of the Grapefruit Trails can be described as a demanding course that includes every aspect of BMX trails, such as jumps, dips, wooden structures, canals, step-ups, and tabletops.

For those less adventurous, there are smooth cut trails that include a landscape with the look and feel of old Florida.

It’s good fun for the whole family, The Grapefruit Trails at 1414 Norbert Road NE are open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and are free.

