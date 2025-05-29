WFIT Local & State News - May 29 2925 PM

Space tourists spend more.

Tourists who come to the Space Coast primarily to watch a rocket launch present a lucrative revenue opportunity for local hotels, restaurants and attractions. Data compiled by the Space Coast Office of Tourism shows that these tourists, on average, spend more than other overnight visitors coming to Brevard County. About 14% of overnight visitors to the Space Coast come to watch a launch. And those visitors spend on average 17% more per day than other tourists. And with the cadence of rocket launches increasing, that means more opportunities to attract visitors at a time when overall tourism could be waning because of economic and political concerns.

Next rocket launch.

The next rocket launch from the Space Coast is scheduled for Friday afternoon. SpaceX is slated to launch a GPS satellite for the Space Force atop a Falcon 9. The launch window extends from 1:23PM to 2:08PM tomorrow.

Are the Aldi fire and Texas Roadhouse robbery connected?

Melbourne police continue to search for a man who set several fires that left more than $100,000 worth of damages at an Aldi grocery store under construction over Memorial Day weekend.

Detectives were also looking into whether the May 25 arson may be connected to an assault and robbery that took place hours later on the rooftop of a nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant on E. Eau Gallie Blvd. beachside. No arrests have been made in either case.

Florida’s budget impasse is a “healthy exercise.”

It’s almost June, and the Florida Legislature still hasn’t hammered out the budget that’s supposed to kick in July 1st. Lawmakers won’t even return to Tallahassee until next week. Senate President Ben Albritton calls the impasse “a very healthy exercise.”

“From my perspective, we still have plenty of time," Albritton said. "These ideas will get honed, they’ll get winnowed, they may get more narrow, they may get more broad -- but we’re talking about ideas. That’s healthy. Even though we have disagreements, that’s healthy, too. And we get a better result, I think, at the end of the day.”

The legislative session was supposed to end May 2 but was extended because Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez couldn’t agree on spending and tax-cut issues.

The Senate is worried about the long term impact of permanent tax cuts on revenue. The House wants a sales tax reduction while the governor wants to eliminate some property taxes.

Florida gun bill signed into law.

A bill was signed into law yesterday that repeals a provision of state law that automatically imposed firearm-related restrictions during a local state of emergency. Previously, state law required that during an emergency arising from a threat of violence or public disorder, you couldn’t buy a firearm or ammunition, and it was unlawful to have a firearm in a public place. The new law, sponsored by Representative Monique Miller of Palm Bay, wipes out those restrictions.

Two other new laws set harsher penalties for those who abuse animals in Florida. WUSF's Douglas Soule says that means increased penalties and a public database for those who abuse their pets.

Before Hurricane Milton hit west-central Florida last year, a bull terrier was tied to fence on Interstate 75. Law enforcement found the dog as flood waters rose up his legs. They later named him Trooper. His story went viral and inspired one of the bills DeSantis signed: Trooper's Law. As of October 1st, people who abandon a restrained dog outside during a natural disaster will face a third-degree felony.

