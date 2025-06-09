WFIT Local & State News - June 9, 2025 PM

SpaceX may try for a double-header Tuesday.

The private company Axiom will fly four astronauts to the International Space Station this Tuesday. They will ride in a SpaceX Dragon crew capsule for the journey, arriving at the ISS on Wednesday. Liftoff is scheduled for as early as 8:22AM Tuesday. Expect a sonic boom about 8 minutes after launch.

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will lead the mission. She is currently Americas most experienced astronaut with 675 days in space. She’ll be joined by three men representing countries that haven’t sent anyone to space in more than 40 years. The crew members are from India, Poland, and Hungary. They will spend two weeks aboard the space station before flying back for a splash down in the Pacific.

It’s possible SpaceX will try for a double-header tomorrow. The FAA shows another Falcon9 launch is tentatively scheduled for between 9:03AM and 1:34PM Tuesday.

Feds look for SpaceX alternative.

Since last week's exchanges between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, at least three commercial space companies have been contacted by government officials about the status of their rockets and when they might be available for government missions. According to people familiar with the inquiries, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, and Stoke Space were contacted.

Ghost orchid proposed for endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing the ghost orchid, considered to be Florida’s most famous flower, under the Endangered Species Act. The move comes after the Center for Biological Diversity filed a petition requesting that the ghost orchid be protected. The population of ghost orchids is estimated to have declined by more than 90% around the world, and by up to 50% in Florida. They are endemic to southwestern Florida and western Cuba.

Florida A&M hits hiccup in installing new president.

After the University of Florida presidential search turned into a debacle for candidate Santa Ono and the University over DEI, observers say there’s no way any respectable candidate will go near the UF job.

The University of Florida isn’t the only state school having hassles installing a new president. There’s been a hiccup in installing Marva Johnson as president of Florida A&M University: it’s possible the school can’t afford her $750,000 base salary. The Board of Trustees was counting on the FAMU Foundation to help pay that amount, but state law limits its contribution to $200,000.

Happy anniversary to Carnival.

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating its 35th anniversary at Port Canaveral, making it the cruise line with the longest continuous presence at the port. To mark the milestone, Carnival is donating a hybrid pickup truck to Keep Brevard Beautiful, a nonprofit that works to clean up the local environment. Carnival currently sails four ships out of Port Canaveral year round, with a fifth ship offering seasonal sailings.

Saharan dust blamed for loud concert.

Neighbors miles away from the Orlando stadium complained about the noise from a concert by Shakira. One said he lives three miles from Camping World Stadium, yet the bass from the concert rattled his windows. Saharan dust could have played a role in helping the sound travel. Sound waves may have bounced off the atmospheric layer and were forced back to the ground far from the stadium. Low cloud cover and humidity likely played a role as well.

