WFIT's Local News Update June 16, 2025 AM

Protesters Over Immigration Policies

As protests erupted nationwide on Saturday, Hundreds of Brevard protesters rallied without incident in both Cocoa and Palm Bay.

The event labeled “No Kings Day” was against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, following a week of mounting unrest in Los Angeles and other major cities.

Tensions across the country have remained high after several days of clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

The decision to send in the Marines marks a rare use of active-duty military forces on U.S. soil during civil unrest, prompting concern from legal scholars and elected officials.

Critics argue the move sets a troubling precedent, particularly amid heightened political polarization and growing public dissatisfaction with federal immigration policies.



More time, fewer regulations for water utilities on PFAS

Water utilities will now have two additional years to comply with federal regulations for two of the most pervasive types of PFAS or forever chemicals, linked to human health issues.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which says it also plans to **remove existing regulations for four **other PFAS.

The E-P-A’s expected rule change gives utilities until 2031, instead of 2029, to prove their water has lower concentrations of PFOS and PFOA than the federal limit of 4 parts per trillion. That level, while small, is significantly higher than advisory **health guidelines for the chemicals set by the Environmental Working Group.

Suzanne Scheiber, who runs the environmental advocacy group Dream Green Volusia, says she hopes extending the deadline will make it easier for utilities to comply. But she’s also concerned the E-P-A now **won’t regulate four types of harmful chemicals.

“I think the public is gonna suffer the consequences, medically and physically. I think that they're gonna suffer the consequences.”

The E-P-A’s announcement comes amid an ongoing lawsuit the agency is facing from the American Water Works Association, arguing the PFAS rules are unreasonable and would make water unaffordable.



Legislator Arrested for Massive Child Pornography Charges

On June 12, 2025, South Carolina Republican state Representative RJ May III was arrested on nearly a dozen federal charges for distributing child sexual abuse material. He was recently honored by Moms for Liberty, as their 2023 Legislator of the Year and a speaker at their 2022 summit.

RJ May, a three-term Republican legislator and former co-chair of South Carolina’s ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, was arrested at his Lexington County home.

He faces 10 charges that carry a potential 5-to-20-year prison sentence, and prosecutors suggest a conviction could result in over a decade behind bars.

May’s case is not the first instance of Moms for Liberty associating with individuals linked to child-related offenses. Raising serious concerns about Moms for Liberty’s vetting processes and their commitment to child protection.

Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle release

The Brevard Zoo is releasing green sea turtle Vader on World Sea Turtle Day Today, June 16 at 9:30 a.m. from Pelican Beach Park.

Named after the notorious Star Wars villain, Vader was found in the Indian River Lagoon in April struggling to swim with commercial fishing line wrapped around his throat.

Another 7 pounds of discarded fishing line and rope were found dragging behind Vader.

Vader was brought to the Zoo's Healing Center and received anti-inflammatory medication for neck swelling as well as nebulizing treatments for pneumonia.

Anyone who finds a sea turtle affected by fishing line, can call the Sea Turtle Preservation Society at 321-206-0646.

