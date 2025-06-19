WFIT Local & State News - June 19, 2025 PM

Juneteenth ceremony in Melbourne.

Today is Juneteenth, and in Melbourne a celebration was held to honor Balaam Allen, a formerly enslaved founder of the city. Allen settled along the banks of Brevard's Crane Creek after emancipation. Today, nearly 132 years after Allen died, a group of Melbourne residents gathered at Line Street Cemetery. They paid homage to Allen with a new headstone at what had been an overgrown, unmarked grave.

Starship mega rocket explodes in Texas.

SpaceX suffered a big setback late last night in Texas. Its Starship mega-rocket was destroyed in a dramatic explosion. It was on a test stand in preparation for a hot fire when it exploded. SpaceX reported all workers are safe and accounted for. Starship was being prepared for its tenth flight from Texas when the accident occurred. SpaceX is also working on building launch pads for Starship flights here in Brevard.

Workers detained by ICE in Cocoa.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that deputies assisted federal immigration authorities in Cocoa this week. They made arrests of workers at a construction site on Clearlake Road in Cocoa. Earlier, landscape workers were detained by immigration authorities and deputies on State Road 520 and Blake Avenue.

In related news, Central Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost on Wednesday introduced federal legislation that would strengthen public accountability of all Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities. Frost argued that ICE agents are abusing the rule of law, skirting due process, and targeting nonviolent working people.

A win for the manatees.

There’s been another court win for Brevard’s manatees. A US District Judge ruled back in April that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection violated the federal Endangered Species Act in the Northern Indian River Lagoon, primarily in Brevard County. The judge then issued a moratorium on new septic systems in the watershed. The Florida DEP contested that ruling. But this week a federal appeals court agreed with the original ruling, requiring the DEP to take steps to protect the manatees and temporarily prevent new septic tanks in the area.

Green Gables wins award.

Green Gables, the historic mansion on the river in Melbourne, is receiving an award. The City of Melbourne is recognizing the environmental practices of Green Gables, including using native plants and following proper fertilizing and irrigation techniques. The GEMS award will be presented on Saturday June 28.

New bank making a move into the Space Coast.

Fifth Third Bank is moving into Brevard County, with two branches already open and four more planned. The company's expansion into Brevard will offer additional competition for commercial banks and credit unions in the county.

Florida gives $10 million to colleges for job training.

Five state colleges in Central Florida will receive nearly $10 million in state grants allowing them to expand career and technical training programs. The money will go to Eastern Florida State College, and four others. EFSC will get $1.5 million for its welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) certificate programs.

