WFIT's Local News Update June 20, 2025 AM

Florida’s Attorney General held in contempt of court.

A federal judge took the extraordinary step of holding Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, in civil contempt of court on Tuesday. WFIT’s Rick Glasby reports it’s part of a continuing clash over the state’s new immigration enforcement law.

The judge, Kathleen Williams, ruled that Mr. Uthmeier had defied an order putting part of the new law on hold when he told police officers that he could not “prevent” them from making arrests under it. The judge imposed no jail time or fine, but she ordered Uthmeier to file reports to her about whether any arrests have been made under the law, which is being challenged in court by immigrant rights groups.



Brevard County Housing Market

Once booming, the Brevard County real estate market, has slowed in 2025. According to the Space Coast Association of REALTORS® sales are down, prices are leveling, and inventory is building.

According to SCAR’s most recent data, single-family home sales in April 2025 were down 6.7% from April 2024.

Meanwhile, the median sales price for single-family homes is $375,000, a 2.3% decline year-over-year.



A healthy Everglades means a healthy America - and $1 trillion in natural benefits over a half-century

A new report from The Everglades Foundation found the River of Grass will generate more than one trillion dollars for Florida’s economy during the next half-century.

The billions of dollars that the Everglades Foundation says are created by the River of Grass every year are from the combined intrinsic value of things like clean water to drink and pristine forests to hike in.

It’s property values when homes sit along rivers without floating green algae, and how much monetary damage healthy mangrove forests can prevent during a hurricane.

Paul Hindsley is chief economist at The Everglades Foundation

[HINDSLEY] This includes these topics that are central to South Floridians, like their real estate, tourism and recreation, their quality of life, and the critical natural infrastructure, which includes the delivery of water and reducing the impacts of storms, which impact us almost every year and some point in the state.

The Everglades Foundation is a leading nonprofit that supports efforts to restore the River of Grass to as close to its natural grandeur as possible.

The report is the product of Hindsley in collaboration with Earth Economics.

That’s a Tacoma, Washington-based nonprofit with a solid reputation calculating and explaining the dollar value of nature’s benefits.

The team determined the Everglades generates more than 31-billion dollars for Florida’s economy annually.

It shows the scope and scale of these benefits, But, you know, we didn't know what that number would be, you know, for a system this large, you you’d expect the benefit to be large as well, because, South Florida Floridians rely on the Everglades in so many ways.

That includes more than nine million folks whose homes receive water from the Everglades. That’s almost priceless.

Catfish Thrive

An unusual surge in catfish on Space Coast has locals worried and questioning the health of the coastal community.

Local angler Katie Kinlin is reporting a significant increase in catfish at Cape Canaveral, which is raising concerns among the community

She’s curious if the recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach dredging and renourishment project has anything to do with it.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say they are working to see what might be bringing all the catfish to the shore.



