WFIT Local & State News - June 2, 2025 PM

Another milestone for SpaceX.

SpaceX set another personal best in the early morning hours today. The 2:28AM flight was the company’s 500 launch of a Falcon 9 rocket. And the booster from yesterday’s SpaceX launch now leads the fleet with 29 successful landings.

Tolls go up on SR 528.

Tolls have gone up on State Road 528, the Beachline Expressway. Effective this week, it will cost you up to a nickel more at each toll booth. The Central Florida Expressway Authority, a sponsor of WFIT, says the increase will keep up with rising costs. The Authority also offers a volume toll discount program for E-PASS users, with discounts of up to 25% for frequent users.

How Brevard projects faired in the state budget.

The new Florida budget has some big-ticket items for Brevard County. That includes over $18 million for infrastructure projects at Port Canaveral and $10 million for a new Sheriff's Office precinct and regional training center in Viera. But Governor DeSantis also vetoed more than a dozen Brevard items from the state budget. The vetoes included two allocations totaling more than $6 million for Brevard Public Schools; $850,000 for an expansion project at the Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse; and $500,000 for Aging Matters in Brevard's meal program.

Beach crossovers and stairs are trouble for turtles.

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society is asking Brevard beachgoers to look for turtles that may be stuck under beach ramps and dune crossovers. You are asked to call in any sightings of trapped turtles to the Society. Volunteers want to start tracking the data to figure out whether any infrastructure improvements could help the issue. But remember it’s illegal to touch sea turtles.

Unemployment claims decline.

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Florida dropped last week compared with the week prior. The U.S. Department of Labor reported over 6,300 jobless claims were filed in Florida for the week ending June 21st.

Cocoa Beach turns 100 years old.

The City of Cocoa Beach is celebrating its 100th birthday. Known for surfer Kelly Slater and I Dream of Jeannie, the city was founded in 1925. This Saturday there’ll be a celebratory street party with music from Hot Pink and a drone light show.

Unsettled weather for the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center continues to keep track of a weather system that could form off one of Florida’s coasts this weekend or early next week. It has a 40% chance of developing into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne is predicting a 70% chance of rain this weekend. In fact, we'll be in rainy season until mid-October. Katherine Squitieri [squ-ih-tee-ree] is with the Southwest Florida Water Management District. She says take advantage of the rainfall and turn off your lawn irrigation system.

"So, our lawns really only need a half inch to three fourths an inch of water every two to three days. So when we're getting that more constant rainfall during the summer months, you can actually switch off your irrigation controller if you have a permanent irrigation system and wait to turn it on only if you need it."

Some parts of the state are still recovering from a months-long drought and welcome the coming rain.

