WFIT's Local News Update July 2, 2025 AM

Gov. DeSantis' veto pen strikes lagoon projects

Monday Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $6.8 million, or about 28% of the roughly $24 million state lawmakers wanted for Indian River Lagoon cleanups and other environmental-type projects in Brevard County.

Vetoed projects included Sykes Creek dredging and an Indialantic pier.

But the lagoon still garnered tens of millions toward ongoing cleanups.

Sebastian Inlet and Cape Canaveral each received $4.7 million for projects.

Another $1 million went to the inlet district for multiple phases of structural maintenance to the inlet's north and south jetties.

All in all Brevard County saw $14.1 million vetoed in local projects including Cocoa Village Playhouse renovations, West Shore Jr./Sr. High School Expansion, Palm Bay Police Communications Center Upgrades and fiber optic expansion.



DeSantis cuts recurring state funding for Florida public media

In an 11th hour and unexpected move, the Florida Governor cut close to $6 million of recurring funding to the state’s public radio and public television stations Monday, the day before the 2025 budget takes hold.

The cuts are part of around $600 million in appropriations that the governor vetoed before signing the $115 billion budget Monday.

The $6 million in cuts equates to about $100,000 for each of the state’s public radio stations and more than $370,000 to each of the public television stations.

The cuts come as the U.S. Senate is considering clawing back $1.1 billion in approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, an essential source of support for the 1,500 local public radio and television stations across the country.

Public media stations are largely supported through donors and grant underwriting.



Permanent school supply tax holiday to take place in August

Starting this year, the entire month of August will become a sales tax holiday for school supplies in the state of Florida…permanently.

The holiday gives families tax breaks on some clothing, school supplies, learning aids, and computers.

For the past several years the legislature has had to approve a sales tax holiday for school supplies every year.

Not so, moving forward, back-to-school supplies will have zero tax in the month of August. And that's a part of permanent Florida law now.

DeSantis also announced a permanent year-round hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday, and a permanent sales tax exemption for outdoor Florida activities.

Deltona approves 9-month moratorium on new development

As a new state law goes into effect, preventing local governments from adding -quote- "more restrictive or burdensome" regulations to land development, the Deltona City Commission voted to approve a nine-month moratorium on new construction.

Proponents say residents for years have been asking the city to resolve things like flooding, traffic, and other infrastructural problems they say are caused by the area’s population boom.

But the dissenting votes say this goes against the will of state lawmakers.

The ordinance passed narrowly, with a 4 to 3 vote.

Pets and the Fourth of July.

Did you know that more pets go missing on the 4th of July weekend than at any other time during the year? WFIT’s Rick Glasby offers some tips for keeping your pets safe:

While we celebrate outside with family and friends, our pets run away at alarming rates due to fear of fireworks, loud noises, and crowds. With dogs, body language is everything. Be on the lookout for things like pacing, hiding, panting, and a tucked tail. Consider a supplement or prescription medication to help calm them.

Microchipping is the most effective way to find them.

More: www.floridatoday.com